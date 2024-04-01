The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has announced a N1 million subsidy for intending pilgrims to the hajj from the state.

The development was communicated to reporters by the spokesperson of the Jigawa Pilgrims Welfare Board, Murtala Usman, on Monday.

Mr Usman said the subsidy is for intending pilgrims from Jigawa who initially deposited their fees for pilgrimage to Mecca in the 2024 hajj exercise.

“Each intending pilgrim will now pay about N900,000 only as against the N1.9 million increase announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

“From the initial, the NAHCON allocated 1,518 seats for Jigawa State, but only 1,260 seats were sold to intending pilgrims and completed their payment.

“The subsidy gesture announced by the governor is effective on those who have deposited their amount before the sudden increase of N1.9 million Hajj fare increase by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria“, Mr Usman said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that NAHCON increased the rate for the hajj, citing foreign exchange rate adjustment.

About 49,000 pilgrims who had earlier paid the old fees of N4.9 million each to the commission were directed to pay an additional N1.9 million each on or before 28 March, while new registration has been fixed at N8.5 million.

This rate adjustment was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of NAHCON, Fatima Sanda-Usara, on Sunday.

Explaining the reason for the hike, the commission stated that the exchange rate of N1,474.00 to a dollar made it imperative to adjust.

According to the statement, about 49,000 intending pilgrims under the public quota paid N4.9 million to the commission when the naira was still at N897 to a dollar at the banks.

The commission stated that its efforts to maintain the existing fare have been futile, hence the decision to announce a new rate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

