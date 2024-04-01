The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali-Biu, has directed the Kogi Sector Command to commence a detailed investigation of the multiple crashes that occurred in Obajana, Kogi State, on Sunday.

This was contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Jonas Agwu, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Ali-Biu, who expressed concerns over the scores of road users killed in the crash, said the investigation would lead to speedy prosecution of all the drivers responsible.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crash occurred on Sunday at Obajana market.

He said, “With the recent collaboration between the corps, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), as well as state judiciary, the drivers responsible for this crash will not go unpunished.

“They are going to be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulations 2012, and those found guilty will face the consequences of their actions.”

The preliminary reports indicate that the crash involved four vehicles comprising two Dangote trucks, one Sharon bus and one motorbike.

The reports showed that one of the Dangote truck’s brake systems failed while speeding and crashed into three stationary vehicles, including a bus carrying 12 passengers.

The impact of the crash resulted in a fire that killed the 12 passengers on the bus and the motorbike rider.

Overall, the crash involved 15 people, comprising eight male adults and three female adults, three male children and one female child.

Unfortunately, 13 persons, comprising six male adults, three male children, three female adults and one female child, were killed, while FRSC operatives rescued the remaining two victims without injuries.

NAN) The 13 victims whose lives were claimed by the crash were burnt beyond recognition, and their corpses were deposited at Specialist Hospital, Lokoja. (

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

