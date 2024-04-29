A Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) sitting in Abuja, on Monday, restrained Multi-Choice Nigeria Limited from increasing its tariffs and cost of products and services scheduled to begin on 1 May.

The three-member tribunal, presided over by Saratu Shafii, gave the interim order following an ex-parte motion moved by Ejiro Awaritoma, counsel for the applicant, Festus Onifade.

The tribunal, in a ruling, restrained Multi-Choice from going ahead with the impending price increase schedule to take effect from 1 May, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed before it.

“The 1st defendant is hereby restrained from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the rights of the claimant and other consumers in respect of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” Ms Shafii declared.

She, therefore, directed all parties in the suit to appear before the tribunal on 7 May at 10 a.m. for the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Onifade, in the suit marked: CCPT/OP/2/2024, had sued Multi-Choice Nigeria Ltd and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) at the tribunal.

In the suit filed on 29 April, Mr Onifade, also a legal practitioner, sought two orders.

These include, “an order of interim injunction of this honourable tribunal restraining the 1st defendant whether by themselves, her privies, assigns by whatsoever name called from going ahead with impending price increase schedule to take effect from 1st May, 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order restraining the 1st defendant from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the rights of the claimant and other consumers in respect of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

Other members of the tribunal include Thomas Okosun and Umar Duhu.

NAN reports that the company had, on 1 April 2022, hiked the prices of all its packages.

(NAN)

