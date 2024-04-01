The University of Ilorin has expelled or rusticated 19 students involved in various offences.
Their offences ranged from misconduct, theft, examination malpractice, hostel bed-space racketeering, extortion and assault to admission racketeering,
Those expelled included six final-year students, the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, stated in Ilorin on Monday.
“The expulsion or rustication of the affected students followed the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 220th/221st meeting,’’ he stated.
Majority of the students expelled were either in their first year, second, third, or fourth year in school.
While some students were expelled, others were rusticated for one academic session or semester. (NAN)
