Kano State House of Assembly has passed a bill for a law to compel

intending couples to undergo HIV, hepatitis and sickle cell anaemia screening before marriage.

The passage followed deliberations in the Committee of the Whole House during the plenary session,

presided over by the Speaker, Ismail Falgore, on Monday in Kano.

The lawmakers approved the 3rd reading of the bill, read by the Deputy Clerk, Nasiru Magaji, after deliberations.

Shortly after passage of the bill, the Majority Leader of the house, Lawan Hussein (NNPP-Dala), stated that “any person

intending to marry shall first submit self for medical examinations.”

He said the bill was considered and passed after the 3rd reading, following various legislative processes.

The leader further said that the bill was passed because the state had been battling with different health issues, including

HIV because people go into marriages without medical screening.

He said the bill if signed into law, would save many lives and curb the spread of life-threatening diseases.

“The bill will safeguard the health of citizens by institutionalising pre-marital testing to check the spread of diseases

like hepatitis, HIV and sickle cell anaemia,” he added.

(NAN)

