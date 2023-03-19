The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has been declared the winner of the governorship election in the state.
Mr Namadi won in 26 of the 27 local government areas in Jigawa with a total of 618,449 votes.
His closest challenger, Mustapha Lamido of the People Democratic Party (PDP), won in his hometown, Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.
The candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) Aminu Ibrahim, came a distant third with 37,156.
Mr Ibrahim did not win any local governments. He was defeated by the APC candidate in his Ringim Local Government Area with 32,475 against his 7, 809. The PDP candidate came second in the council area with 12,318 votes.
The INEC collation officer for the governorship election in Jigawa, Zaiyanu Umar, announced that Mr Namadi scored 618,449 of the total votes cast to beat Mr Lamido who polled 368,726 votes.
The APC candidate won with a margin of 249,723 votes.
Jigawa has 2,351,298 registered voters, out of which 1,073,540 voters were accredited for the governorship election.
The result showed that the total votes cast was 1,052,793, out of which 20,226 votes were rejected. Valid votes were 1,032.567
Below is the results per local government declared by INEC
GARKI LG
APC 26,031
LP 33
NNPP 3,199
PDP 12,449
MIGA LG
APC 18,537
LP 08
NNPP 705
PDP 11,520
BUJI LG
APC 15,941
LP 07
NNPP 316
PDP 11,447
KAZAURE LG
APC 13650
LP 34
NNPP 559
PDP 10138
AUYO LG
APC 25115
LP 59
NNPP 1400
PDP 10424
BABURA LG
APC 28,041
LP 67
NNPP 2,567
PDP 13,172
RONI LG
APC 15,697
NNPP 258
PDP 7,419
GAGARAWA LG
APC 12,752
LP 31
PDP 8,704
NNPP 1,405
MAIGATARI LG
APC 19321
LP 11
NNPP 481
PDP 13161
MALA MADORI LG
APC 20538
LP 25
NNPP 914
PDP 10692
YANKWASHI LG
APC 8473
LP 26
NNPP 294
PDP 5069
TAURA LG
APC 25991
LP 35
NNPP 1569
PDP 11753
BIRNIN KUDU LG
APC 33027
LP 30
NNPP 677
PDP 35517
BIRNINWA LG
APC 21341
LP 14
NNPP 1199
PDP 12149
KIYAWA LG
APC 25397
LP 10
NNPP 486
PDP 16363
KAUGAMA LG
APC 23557
LP 20
NNPP 2165
PDP 13658
HADEJIA L.G.A
APC 28,381
LP 50
NNPP 2001
PDP 4304
GUMEL L.G.A
APC 12,921
LP 05
NNPP 137
PDP 9,132
GWIWA LG
APC 17526
LP 14
NNPP 368
PDP 6959
GURI LG
APC 17384
LP 09
NNPP 2267
PDP 6829
JAHUN LG
APC 31376
LP 17
NNPP 1127
PDP 21106
SULEJA/TANKARKAR LG
APC 22819
LP 21
NNPP 1305
PDP 14512
KAFIN HAUSA LG
APC 35458
LP 25
NNPP 755
PDP 17049
KIRIKASAMA LG*
APC 22255
LP 11
NNPP 1462
PDP 10586
DUTSE LG
APC 30051
LP 44
NNPP 674
PDP 28464
RINGIM LG
APC 32475
LP 44
NNPP 7809
PDP 12318
GWARAM LG
APC 34394
LP 309
NNPP 1057
PDP 33832
