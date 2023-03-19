The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has been declared the winner of the governorship election in the state.

Mr Namadi won in 26 of the 27 local government areas in Jigawa with a total of 618,449 votes.

His closest challenger, Mustapha Lamido of the People Democratic Party (PDP), won in his hometown, Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

The candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) Aminu Ibrahim, came a distant third with 37,156.

Mr Ibrahim did not win any local governments. He was defeated by the APC candidate in his Ringim Local Government Area with 32,475 against his 7, 809. The PDP candidate came second in the council area with 12,318 votes.

The INEC collation officer for the governorship election in Jigawa, Zaiyanu Umar, announced that Mr Namadi scored 618,449 of the total votes cast to beat Mr Lamido who polled 368,726 votes.

The APC candidate won with a margin of 249,723 votes.

Jigawa has 2,351,298 registered voters, out of which 1,073,540 voters were accredited for the governorship election.

The result showed that the total votes cast was 1,052,793, out of which 20,226 votes were rejected. Valid votes were 1,032.567

Below is the results per local government declared by INEC

GARKI LG

APC 26,031

LP 33

NNPP 3,199

PDP 12,449

MIGA LG

APC 18,537

LP 08

NNPP 705

PDP 11,520

BUJI LG

APC 15,941

LP 07

NNPP 316

PDP 11,447

KAZAURE LG

APC 13650

LP 34

NNPP 559

PDP 10138

AUYO LG

APC 25115

LP 59

NNPP 1400

PDP 10424

BABURA LG

APC 28,041

LP 67

NNPP 2,567

PDP 13,172

RONI LG

APC 15,697

NNPP 258

PDP 7,419

GAGARAWA LG

APC 12,752

LP 31

PDP 8,704

NNPP 1,405

MAIGATARI LG

APC 19321

LP 11

NNPP 481

PDP 13161

MALA MADORI LG

APC 20538

LP 25

NNPP 914

PDP 10692

YANKWASHI LG

APC 8473

LP 26

NNPP 294

PDP 5069

TAURA LG

APC 25991

LP 35

NNPP 1569

PDP 11753

BIRNIN KUDU LG

APC 33027

LP 30

NNPP 677

PDP 35517

BIRNINWA LG

APC 21341

LP 14

NNPP 1199

PDP 12149

KIYAWA LG

APC 25397

LP 10

NNPP 486

PDP 16363

KAUGAMA LG

APC 23557

LP 20

NNPP 2165

PDP 13658

HADEJIA L.G.A

APC 28,381

LP 50

NNPP 2001

PDP 4304

GUMEL L.G.A

APC 12,921

LP 05

NNPP 137

PDP 9,132

GWIWA LG

APC 17526

LP 14

NNPP 368

PDP 6959

GURI LG

APC 17384

LP 09

NNPP 2267

PDP 6829

JAHUN LG

APC 31376

LP 17

NNPP 1127

PDP 21106

SULEJA/TANKARKAR LG

APC 22819

LP 21

NNPP 1305

PDP 14512

KAFIN HAUSA LG

APC 35458

LP 25

NNPP 755

PDP 17049

KIRIKASAMA LG*

APC 22255

LP 11

NNPP 1462

PDP 10586

DUTSE LG

APC 30051

LP 44

NNPP 674

PDP 28464

RINGIM LG

APC 32475

LP 44

NNPP 7809

PDP 12318

GWARAM LG

APC 34394

LP 309

NNPP 1057

PDP 33832

