The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, on Saturday assured that security agencies were working to secure the release of persons kidnapped in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country.

Mr Musa gave the assurance in Kafanchan while receiving the Southern Kaduna Grand Commander Award at the 2026 Southern Kaduna Festival.

The minister said the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies remained committed to protecting lives and property and ensuring the safety of citizens nationwide.

“As we speak, some of our brothers and sisters are still in captivity.

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“Wherever they are, they should know that we are with them and we will do whatever it takes to ensure that they regain their freedom,” he said.

Mr Musa said tackling insecurity required cooperation among citizens, communities and security agencies.

According to him, unity and collective action remained critical to overcoming the country’s security challenges.

“We can only do that if we work together in unity. No evil can overcome us because God is on our side,” he said.

The minister described security as the foundation for economic growth, investment, education, healthcare and national development.

He assured Nigerians that the military and other security agencies remained focused on defending the nation’s territorial integrity and addressing security threats across the country.

Mr Musa acknowledged that security challenges persisted in some areas but said sustained efforts were being made to restore peace and stability.

“While challenges remain, significant efforts continue to be made to address security threats across the country.

“We remain steadfast in our determination to ensure that Nigerians can live, work and prosper in safety and dignity,” he said.

The minister urged communities to embrace peace, dialogue, tolerance and mutual respect, noting that sustainable development could only thrive in a peaceful environment.

He also called on young people to remain focused on education, skills acquisition and productive ventures while shunning violence, criminality, extremism and substance abuse.

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According to him, governments, traditional institutions, religious bodies and private organisations must continue to create opportunities that enable youths to realise their full potential.

Mr Musa commended traditional rulers, religious leaders, women’s groups, youth organisations and community leaders for their contributions to peacebuilding and social cohesion.

He described the Southern Kaduna Festival as an important platform for cultural preservation, community engagement and social integration.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the festival, Fergus Bobai, said the event had continued to promote unity and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Southern Kaduna.

Mr Bobai, a retired rear admiral, said the success of the festival demonstrated what could be achieved when communities united behind a common purpose despite challenges.

He expressed optimism that the festival would continue to grow in impact and relevance in the years ahead.

(NAN)