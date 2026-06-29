Five persons have been confirmed dead, and eight others critically injured in a road crash that occurred on Sunday in Agaie, Niger State.

Hussaini Guregi, desk officer of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Agaie LGA, confirmed the incident to journalists.

Mr Guregi said the accident involved a trailer conveying about 40 passengers and a tanker.

He explained that the trailer was travelling from Gusau in Zamfara to Shagamu in Ogun State when the crash occurred.

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According to him, five persons died on the spot, while the injured were taken to the General Hospital, Agaie, for treatment.

“The accident was caused by a faulty tanker stationed on the road and an attempted overtake by another trailer.

“As the trailer conveying the passengers attempted to avoid the tanker, it lost control and crashed,” he said.

Mr Guregi added that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital, Agaie, morgue.

(NAN)