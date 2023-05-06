The Military Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) providing security in Kaduna has dismissed allegations of bias made against the outfit by a Southern Kaduna group, the Zangon Kataf Youth Christian Association of Nigeria,

In a statement on Friday, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Oya James, a captain and media information officer of the OPSH, said the military would not be distracted in the quest to protect lives and properties in Southern Kaduna.

“Our attention has been drawn to a misleading video report that has gone viral on social media captioned ‘Southern Kaduna community protests killings, accuses military of compromise’.

“The allegation was made through one Rev Victor Yahaya, leader of the Youth Christian Association of Nigeria Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

“The story in its entirety was created to distract the military from carrying out its duties of protecting lives and property.

“The OPSH is shocked that a cleric who should epitomise leadership and good example in all sense could maliciously accuse the military of compromise.

“This is most unfortunate, especially when it is glaring that the military has subdued the rate of attacks in the Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State,” he added

He called on the public to continue to support the OPSH with necessary information needed to effectively deal with the security concerns in the area.

“As a noble institution, OPSH is neutral and would not compromise its constitutional roles under any guise.

Earlier, the Zangon Kataf Youth Christian Association of Nigeria, accused the military of not promptly responding to attacks by terrorists in the area.

Zangon Kataf Attacks

Two weeks ago PREMIUM TIMES reported an attack on residents of Zangon Kataf by terrorists. Several residents were killed in the attack.

The President of Atyap Community Development Association, a community-based organization in the area, Sam Timbuwak, said the initial killings occurred at Atak’Njei community.

He said the gunmen invaded the community from a nearby bush and began shooting indiscriminately killing eight people in the process.

Days later another attack was launched on the people and about 27 residents were killed.

Thousands of people have been killed or kidnapped in Zangon Kataf in Southern Kaduna which is experiencing an upsurge of attacks by terrorists

Kaduna in recent years has witnessed attacks by various armed groups. The killings have continued despite the efforts of security forces.

