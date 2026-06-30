Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has received the report of the strategic committee headed by former Governor Joshua Dariye, describing it as a roadmap for addressing the state’s security and socio-political challenges through dialogue, institutional reforms and stronger collaboration with the federal government.

The governor received the report on Monday at the Old Government House in Rayfield, Jos, his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, said in a statement.

Mr Bere said the committee was established after a Plateau delegation’s engagement with President Bola Tinubu to harmonise issues raised during the meeting and recommend practical measures for peace, security and development.

Mr Mutfwang said President Tinubu showed genuine concern about the security situation in Plateau during the meeting with the delegation.

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“When we visited Mr President, it was evident that he has a genuine concern for Plateau State. That is why he gave us clear marching orders to reignite and reinvigorate the search for lasting peace on the Plateau,” the governor said.

He said the committee was set up partly because the purpose of the presidential engagement had been misrepresented in some quarters, necessitating clarity and a common understanding of the issues confronting the state.

“The clarity provided by this committee will serve as a solid foundation for the critical conversations we must continue to have as a people,” he said.

The governor also announced that the report would be presented to a wider assembly of Plateau stakeholders, saying those who accompanied him to the Presidential Villa did not represent every interest in the state.

“Many who were unable to make the trip also have valuable perspectives that deserve to be heard. We must therefore create an enabling environment where every interest group has a voice at the discussion table,” he said.

Mr Dariye said the committee’s findings showed that Plateau’s security crisis could not be traced to a single cause.

“The central message of this report is that the peace and security challenges facing Plateau State are multidimensional, historical, layered, and dynamic. Consequently, the increasing insecurity in the state cannot be attributed to a single factor,” he said.

According to him, the two-volume report recommends a stabilisation and recovery framework that goes beyond military action to include protection of vulnerable communities, support for internally displaced persons, reconstruction of affected settlements, livelihood restoration, trauma healing, youth empowerment, women’s participation, interfaith collaboration and traditional conflict mediation.

The committee also observed that Plateau already has numerous reports and peace initiatives, but identified poor implementation, weak institutional support, inconsistent follow-up and inadequate accountability as major obstacles to lasting peace.

Mr Dariye further urged the state government to adopt a stronger communication strategy to project Plateau beyond narratives of conflict by highlighting peacebuilding efforts, investment opportunities, tourism and economic recovery.

The committee was constituted after President Tinubu met a high-level Plateau delegation following renewed attacks in several communities earlier this year that left scores dead, displaced residents and heightened calls for stronger federal intervention.

After the meeting, the president directed the state government to intensify efforts toward achieving lasting peace and encouraged broader consultations among stakeholders.

The Dariye committee was subsequently established to develop a coordinated engagement framework with the Presidency and recommend long-term solutions to the state’s recurring security challenges.