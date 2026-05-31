Troops of 12 Brigade, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, have foiled a planned kidnap operation and killed a suspected terrorist during an ambush in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi.

This is contained in a statement by the Brigade’s spokesperson, Hassan Abdullahi, on Saturday in Lokoja.

Mr Abdullahi, a lieutenant, said the troops, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted the criminals along Old Obajana–Tajimi Road.

He said the operation led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, magazines and other items, while the rest of the gang fled with gunshot wounds.

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He said the ambush was conducted on 30 May, following intelligence that terrorists were planning kidnapping activities within the Jakura II Community.

“Troops swiftly deployed and occupied a suspected terrorist crossing point along Old Obajana–Tajimi Road, denying the criminals freedom of action.

“On contact, troops engaged the terrorists with effective fire.

“During the firefight, one terrorist was neutralised while other members of the group escaped, believed to be carrying gunshot wounds.

“A follow-up exploitation of the area led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, five magazines, 70 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one bandolier and mobile phones,” he stated.

Mr Abdullahi noted that the items recovered further confirmed the gang’s involvement in kidnapping activities in the area.

He emphasised that the successful operation demonstrates the 12 Brigade’s resolve to sustain offensive operations against terrorists and criminal elements threatening law-abiding citizens.

He added that further exploitation of the area is ongoing to track and apprehend the fleeing terrorists.

He said the Commander of 12 Brigade, Kasim Sidi, commended the troops for their vigilance, combat efficiency and commitment to duty.

The army reassured residents of the brigade’s determination to maintain pressure on criminals and urged the public to continue providing timely, actionable intelligence to security agencies.

(NAN)