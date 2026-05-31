Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday met with families of the kidnapped pupils and staff members kidnapped in Orire area of Oyo State, urging calm and cooperation as security agencies intensify efforts to secure their release.

The meeting, held at Ahoro-Esiele community, brought together relatives of the victims, community leaders, and residents.

Mr Makinde said he understood that mere words could not take away their pains, but assured his administration was working around the clock to bring everyone home safely.

“Since this incident occurred, I’ve been holding security meetings twice daily and working directly with security agencies.

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“We will push beyond every limit until all abductees are rescued,” he said.

He described the abductors’ actions as “cruel, unacceptable, and inhumane,” regardless of any grievances they claim to have.

Mr Makinde also paid tributes to the sacrifices of security personnel, noting that nearly 200 Amotekun operatives had died fighting crime across Oyo State since the corps was formed.

A relative of one of the victims, Wole Alamu, pleaded with the governor to do everything possible to free the abductees.

Another victim’s relative, Aliu Saidi, made a similar plea.

After addressing the larger crowd, Mr Makinde held a closed-door meeting with parents and relatives of the abducted pupils and teachers to share updates on the rescue operations.

The abduction has heightened security concerns in the area, with residents demanding faster action to end kidnapping along the state’s borders.

The Kidnap

In announcing the kidnap on 15 May, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Ayanlade Olayinka, said the attacks occurred in the early hours of the day when armed hoodlums riding motorcycles stormed Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, near Alawusa, as well as Community Grammar School and L.A Primary School in Esiele, all in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Makinde had earlier said 39 pupils and seven teachers were kidnapped by the terrorists. He also announced that one of the teachers had been killed.

Mr Makinde also revealed that a joint rescue operation team, including soldiers, police and local vigilantes, ran into explosives planted by the terrorists, leaving some operatives wounded.

The Defence Headquarters later confirmed that a faction of the Boko Haram terror group carried out the attack.

The attack has been condemned by Nigerians and the international community, with President Bola Tinubu repeatedly pledging to ensure the safe return of the victims.

While security agencies continue to seek ways to free the victims, who are believed to be held in forests in the state, Mr Makinde had also indicated that his administration was willing to negotiate with the terrorists to ensure the safe return of the victims.