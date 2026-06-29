The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has expressed grief over the killing of Ardo Risku, the Benue chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Sultan described the deceased as “a courageous advocate of peaceful coexistence.”

The statement signed by the National President of MACBAN, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, was made available to journalists in Abuja.

In the statement, Mr Abubakar, who is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MACBAN, urged the relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive, transparent, and impartial investigation into the killing.

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He said the government should ensure that every person found culpable is brought to justice in accordance with the law.

While mourning the painful loss, the Sultan commended the prompt response of the Benue State Government and security agencies for the arrest of suspects in connection with the murder.

He said the late Mr Risku consistently championed reconciliation and constructive engagement in the pursuit of lasting peace in Benue.

He also described the late Fulani leader as a respected community leader whose life was devoted to fostering peace, dialogue, and mutual understanding among pastoralists and farming communities.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the leadership and members of MACBAN nationwide, and the people and government of Benue over the loss of Mr Risku.

The traditional ruler noted that the deceased’s commitment to dialogue and conflict resolution earned him the respect of people across communities.

The Sultan appealed to all residents of Benue and the wider public to remain calm, shun reprisals, and allow the due process of the law to take its course.

He emphasised that no grievance should be allowed to undermine public peace or ignite further violence.

He stressed that justice could only be sustained when pursued through lawful institutions.

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“The late Alhaji Ardo Risku dedicated his life to building bridges across communities.

“The most fitting tribute to his memory is for all of us to uphold the values of peace, restraint, dialogue, and mutual respect that he lived and worked for,” the Sultan stated.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased.

The Sultan also prayed to Allah to bless the family of the deceased, friends, and associates with the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss.

(NAN)