Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi East Senatorial District have defended the outcome of the party’s senatorial primary election, insisting that the exercise was free, fair and credible.

The party leaders also urged the senator representing Kogi East, Jibrin Isah, popularly known as Echocho, and other aggrieved aspirants to accept the outcome in the interest of the party’s unity and stability.

The stakeholders’ position was contained in a statement signed by Abubakar Rajab on behalf of leaders and stakeholders of the APC in Kogi East Senatorial District and presented during a press conference on Tuesday.

This followed the growing controversy over last Monday’s APC senatorial primary after Mr Isah openly rejected the process, alleged widespread irregularities and threatened to challenge the state governor, Usman Ododo politically following his defeat.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

At the primary election conducted across the nine local government areas of Kogi East, Joseph Erico, widely believed to be the preferred aspirant of former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, secured a landslide victory with 73,317 votes.

Tim Nda-Diche from Bassa Local Government Area came second with 3,238 votes, while other aspirants recorded significantly lower figures.

The returning officer for the election, Thomas Offors, announced the results at the collation centre in Idah on Monday.

According to him, Okutepa Dalandi polled 85 votes, Mr Isah secured 51 votes, while Akor Kashim received 43 votes.

Muri Ajaka recorded three votes, while Muhammed Alfa polled two votes.

Isah rejects outcome, alleges irregularities

Tension heightened after Mr Isah rejected the outcome of the exercise and accused government officials of hijacking electoral materials meant for the primary election.

Speaking after the exercise, the senator expressed outrage that only two votes were allegedly recorded for him in his ward despite his political influence in the area.

Mr Isah said he arrived at his ward to cast his vote but discovered that no electoral officer or voting materials were present.

According to him, similar situations were reported in several wards across Kogi East, preventing many party members from participating in the exercise.

He alleged that the development was a deliberate attempt to frustrate his supporters and manipulate the outcome of the election.

“The battle line has been drawn,” Mr Isah declared while directing criticism at Mr Ododo.

The senator further alleged that the governor worked against his ambition because of fears that he could emerge as a challenger in the state’s future governorship contest.

“He was told that I would contest for governor against him. Well, with the latest development, I will now contest for the governorship position against Governor Ododo when the time comes,” the senator said.

Mr Isah also threatened to challenge Mr Ododo in the 2027 governorship election if the alleged injustices surrounding the primary election were not addressed.

“I am going to contest against you. I have the right. The battle line has been drawn,” he said.

The senator subsequently called on the national leadership of the APC to investigate the alleged hijacking of election materials and ensure fairness within the party’s internal electoral process.

APC stakeholders defend process

Responding to the allegations, APC leaders and stakeholders in Kogi East dismissed claims that the primary election was manipulated.

They described the conduct of the primary as a reflection of the “true spirit of democracy,” insisting that the emergence of the winner represented the collective will of APC members across the district.

According to them, the party initially explored consensus arrangements through consultations involving elders, party executives, opinion leaders and stakeholders across Kogi East.

However, they said the consultations failed to produce a consensus candidate due to “observable gaps and emerging concerns,” making direct primaries necessary.

The stakeholders argued that the direct primary system provided all aspirants equal opportunity to test their popularity and grassroots support before party members.

Defending the credibility of the election, the APC leaders insisted that the direct primary was conducted peacefully and without intimidation, coercion or manipulation.

They said party members participated freely and voted for candidates of their choice across the district.

“The voices of party members resonated louder than the whispers of political convenience,” the stakeholders stated.

The group added that democracy naturally produces winners and losers and urged defeated aspirants to accept the outcome with dignity.

They revealed an alleged zoning arrangement concerning the Kogi East senatorial seat.

According to them, the seat had been zoned to Ankpa Federal Constituency after the completion of Mr Isah’s two-term tenure in the Senate.

They claimed the arrangement formed part of an established rotational understanding aimed at promoting fairness, inclusion and political balance among the constituent federal constituencies in Kogi East.

The stakeholders further alleged that Mr Isah had earlier accepted the arrangement and appreciated former Messrs Bello and Ododo for supporting his two terms in office.

They said they were therefore surprised when the senator later obtained the APC nomination form and participated in the race despite the alleged understanding.

Despite this, the stakeholders maintained that the APC did not stop Mr Isah from contesting because the party remained committed to democratic principles.

“The outcome of the primary election has now settled the matter democratically and decisively,” the stakeholders declared.

They appealed to all aggrieved aspirants and their supporters to embrace reconciliation and avoid actions capable of creating division within the party.

Reaffirming confidence in the APC’s strength in Kogi East, the leaders said the district remained united and committed to supporting President Tinubu and other APC candidates in future elections.

The APC leaders commended President Bola Tinubu for what they described as his commitment to democratic principles, justice, fairness and internal democracy within the ruling party.

READ ALSO: APC clears Yahaya Bello for Kogi Central Senate primary

They also praised the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) for providing leadership during the process.

At the state level, the stakeholders applauded the Kogi State APC leadership for coordinating the exercise peacefully.

Special commendation was extended to former Governor Yahaya Bello for his continued influence on progressive politics in Kogi State.

The stakeholders also praised Mr Ododo for ensuring what they described as a level playing field for all aspirants during the exercise.