The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to contest the party’s senatorial primary for Kogi Central ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Bello’s clearance was confirmed after the APC National Assembly screening committee released the list of approved aspirants across Kogi State’s three senatorial districts.

The former governor’s name appeared among aspirants cleared for the Kogi Central Senatorial District contest, ending days of uncertainty over whether his ongoing corruption trial would affect his participation in the race.

Mr Bello is expected to contest the APC primary against Momoh Obaro and Ibrahim Adoke.

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PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the former governor reportedly failed to appear before the APC screening panel, triggering concerns among some party members and youths in Kogi Central who warned against preferential treatment for any aspirant.

The development had fuelled speculation within the party over his eligibility and possible divisions within the Kogi APC.

Sources familiar with internal party discussions had also suggested that Governor Ahmed Ododo was not fully aligned with Mr Bello’s senatorial ambition due to the political implications of his ongoing trial before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The sources alleged that influential figures within the presidency were uncomfortable with open support for Mr Bello’s bid, although no official confirmation was issued.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to obtain clarification from presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga at the time were unsuccessful.

Mr Bello, who governed Kogi State from 2016 to 2024, is currently being prosecuted by the EFCC over allegations involving about N80 billion.

The anti-corruption agency filed multiple charges against him of alleged money laundering, criminal breach of trust, and diversion of public funds during his administration.

In April 2024, the EFCC declared the former governor wanted before later arraigning him before the Federal High Court in Abuja after months of legal and political controversy surrounding his arrest.

The commission alleged that public funds were moved through multiple bank accounts and companies and used to acquire luxury properties in Abuja and other locations.

Mr Bello has denied the allegations and described the charges as politically motivated.

The case is still pending before the court.

The APC senatorial primary in Kogi Central is expected to draw national attention because Mr Bello may eventually face the incumbent senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2027 election.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan had recently declared her intention to seek re-election, citing calls from constituents and PDP stakeholders across the district.

Kogi West, East contests

In Kogi West, incumbent Senator Sunday Karimi emerged as the APC consensus aspirant after a stakeholders’ meeting chaired by Governor Ododo at the Government House in Lokoja.

Although six other aspirants, including former senator Smart Adeyemi and Aro Bamidele, were cleared by the screening committee, party sources said the consensus arrangement strengthened Mr Karimi’s position ahead of the primary.

For Kogi East, seven aspirants were cleared by the APC to participate in the senatorial primary.

They include the incumbent senator, Jibrin Echocho, Joseph Ameh, and former SDP governorship candidate Murtala Ajaka.

Mr Ajaka recently defected from the Social Democratic Party to the APC after the 2023 governorship election in Kogi.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that he later reconciled with former Governor Bello during a meeting brokered by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The reconciliation came amid growing political realignments in Kogi East ahead of the 2027 elections.

PDP consensus candidates

Meanwhile, the PDP also concluded consensus arrangements for several House of Representatives seats in Kogi State.

Former lawmaker Abdulrahman Badamasuiy emerged as the PDP candidate for Okehi/Adavi Federal Constituency.

Mohammed Etudaiye secured the party’s ticket for Okene/Ogori-Magongo Federal Constituency, while Lawal Idrisu emerged for Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

In Kogi West, Abdulkadir Ibrahim clinched the Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency ticket, while Femi Olubiyi emerged for Kabba/Bunu Federal Constituency.

Ibigbemi Samuel was returned unopposed for Yagba Federal Constituency.

In Kogi East, Abubakar Yahaya secured the ticket for Ankpa/Olamaboro/Omala Federal Constituency, while former lawmaker Okolo Benjamin emerged through affirmation for Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency.

Former Idah Local Government Chairman, Ukwenya Ogwu, also emerged unopposed for Idah Federal Constituency.

Speaking after his emergence, Mr Badamasuiy thanked party members for the peaceful conduct of the process and pledged to attract development projects to his constituency if elected.