The Gombe State Government has announced a partnership with a Tunisian firm to strengthen water and power infrastructure and tackle persistent supply challenges across the state.

The State Commissioner for Water, Environment and Forest Resources, Muhammad Fawu, announced the development at a joint press briefing with officials of the Tunisian Company for African Development (TUCAD), at the Press Arena, held at the Government House in Gombe.

Mr Fawu said the state government is implementing short-term, medium-term, and long-term strategies to meet growing water demand driven by rapid population growth.

He said dams and treatment plants are functioning in the state, but irregular electricity supply remains a major setback, limiting effective pumping and the distribution of water to homes and businesses.

According to him, addressing the power deficit is key to unlocking the full capacity of existing water facilities.

The TUCAD delegation, led by its Nigeria representative, Ahmed Shuaibu, said the consortium was invited by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya to assess the situation and propose sustainable, technology-driven solutions.

Mr Shuaibu highlighted the firm’s experience in delivering integrated water and energy projects across Africa. He said discussions were underway to establish a 100-megawatt independent power plant in the state, a move expected to stabilise electricity supplies for critical water infrastructure and significantly improve distribution efficiency.

He also pointed to the company’s advanced technology capable of generating water from atmospheric moisture, describing it as an innovative option that could complement existing sources.

In his remarks, TUCAD Vice President Issa Ibn Yousoof reaffirmed the consortium’s commitment to building strong partnerships in water resource management, infrastructure development, and sustainable growth across the continent.

He stressed that technology transfer, local capacity building, and bridging energy and equipment gaps would be central to their collaboration with Gombe State.

Earlier, the delegation toured key facilities, including the Dadin Kowa Dam, major water treatment plants, and distribution zones such as Tabra, the Upper Zone, and the Lower Zone.

The team identified technical bottlenecks and power-related constraints that have hampered efficient service delivery.

The visiting officials expressed optimism that, with improved electricity supply and the deployment of modern technologies, Gombe State can overcome its water distribution challenges and meet the needs of its fast-growing population.

For residents who have long grappled with irregular water flow, the new partnership signals that the taps may soon run more reliably.