The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, have arrested three people linked to the kidnap and murder of three Cameroonians in the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Kidnap, murder

Three women from Cameroon were kidnapped when they visited Onitsha in early November for a business trip.

The police in late November recovered their decomposing bodies from Omambala, a river in Anambra West Local Government Area of the state.

Two of the victims were identified as Bognou Alice and her niece, Sandra.

Two Nigerian men – Nonso Akpeh, 37, and Kingsley Akpeh, 44 – were later arrested in connection with the incident.

Arrest of four

In the Monday statement, Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the police in the state on Friday arrested four additional suspects linked to the murder of the women.

The police spokesperson said the arrest of the latest suspects followed confessional statements from the two suspects arrested earlier.

He said, after the confessional statements, operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu swiftly stormed a shrine in Nando which was mentioned by the earlier suspects.

“On approaching the shrine, about thirty able-bodied men were observed gathered at the premises.

“Upon sighting the police, the armed men opened fire on the operatives. The police operatives responded professionally, engaging the armed men in a gun duel,” he narrated.

“Also during the gun battle, one of the arrested armed suspects sustained a bullet injury on the thigh and was immediately taken to a hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.”

Mr Ikenga identified the arrested suspects as Nwabunne Bright, 27, Chinecherem Chiama, 21, and Michael Ekwunife, 38.

The fourth suspect, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, 27, otherwise known as “Ugoebenajah,” was said to be the chief priest at the shrine.

The police spokesperson said the prime suspect, Uchenna Mmaduamaka, an indigene of Oroma Etiti Anam in the state, escaped alongside other gang members with bullet wounds during the operation.

Two pump-action guns, one locally made Beretta pistol, one machete, assorted charms, expanded ammunition, 10 live cartridges and five live 9mm ammunition were recovered from the suspects, according to the police.

“The arrested suspects are currently undergoing interrogation, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the criminal gang,” Mr Ikenga said.

The spokesperson said the police in Anambra State have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

He urged the residents to continue to provide useful information that will aid ongoing investigations.

“Further developments will be communicated in due course,” he assured.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Murder is outlawed in Section 315 (6) of Nigeria Criminal Code Act.

Offenders, on conviction, face death sentence, section 319 (1) said.

Several persons have been sentenced to death for murder across the country.

An Aiyetoro High Court in Ogun State, for instance, sentenced a man, Adelake Bara, to death by hanging in June 2022, for shooting and killing one Olaleye Oke.

A high court in Lokoja, Kogi State, in January 2022, also sentenced a man, Muritala Dare to death by hanging for stabbing his colleague to death.