The federal government has approved the allocation of six billion naira for the construction of three mega schools in Gombe State.

The Minister of Regional Development, Uba Ahmadu, made this known in Kumo, headquarters of Akko Local Government Area, while inaugurating a 250-bed capacity hostel constructed by the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The minister said that the three schools are to be constructed by the NEDC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three mega schools are to be located in Dadin Kowa (Gombe Central Senatorial District), Dukku (Gombe North Senatorial District) and Kaltungo (Gombe South Senatorial District).

According to the minister, the intervention is part of a broader strategy to make education more attractive, accessible and competitive, particularly in regions affected by years of developmental challenges.

He emphasised that education remains key to catching up with national standards and bridging the educational gap between the North-east and other parts of the country.

“The federal government is focused on providing modern learning environments that inspire students and improve academic outcomes,” Mr Ahmadu said.

NAN also reports that the mega schools are equipped with essential amenities and facilities, including decent student accommodation, which the minister noted would significantly enhance students’ concentration and academic performance due to the convenient and supportive atmosphere.

Mr Ahmadu further acknowledged the efforts of the Gombe State Government, commending its collaboration with the NEDC to ensure that education in the state remains affordable and attractive to all interested learners.

He described the partnership as a model for sustainable educational development and regional growth.

NAN reports that mega schools in Nigeria are state-led initiatives focused on building large, modern and well-equipped school complexes, often featuring ICT labs, libraries and classrooms designed to boost education quality and infrastructure.

These projects, particularly in Northern Nigeria, aim to provide safe learning environments for thousands of students, including IDPs and orphans.

(NAN)