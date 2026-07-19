The National leadership of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) has approved the appointment of a retired Maj.-Gen. Abdullahi Maikano as the new acting Commander General of Civilian JTF.

The National Chairman of CJTF, Prof. Kailani Muhammad, made the announcement on Saturday during the CJTF National Security Summit in Abuja.

The theme of the summit was “Building a Resilient Nation: Strategic Partnerships for Peace, Stability and National Development”

Muhammad, who described the new Civilian JTF commander general as a military sports guru, expressed confidence that he would help formalise the CJTF through a robust blueprint.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The CJTF chairman recalled turbulence 15 years ago, when he established the CJTF.

He added that its commitment was to complement the efforts of security agencies to enhance peace and unity in the country.

According to him, the purpose of establishing this movement, the Civilian Joint Task Force (Civilian JTF), was to bring peace and unity to our country.

“Whether you are from Edo State or you are from Orobo, Nupe, Hausa, Yoruba, or Igbo, this country belongs to all of us. We don’t have any other country apart from Nigeria. And God knows why he brought us together.

“So, I used to be happy when I see our people working with the security agencies to bring about this desire of peace and unity.

“When people are being trampled upon, people are being kidnapped, I mean innocent Nigerians. So, I think we have come of age.

“And from today, with the new Commander General, I as the Chairman, all our wishes start gazetting. And I believe we’re going to sit down to bring out a blueprint how Civilian JTF is going to excel.

“And how we are also going to partner with our international agencies worldwide.

“Already, we are partnering with West Africa. Already, I’ve talked to around 83 countries. I think we are good to go. And I’m happy,” he said.

Speaking with reporters shortly after announcing his appointment as CJTF boss, Mr Maikano thanked the Civilian JTF management, chaired by Kailani Muhammad, for finding him worthy to lead the CJTF nationwide.

“I thank God and the executive chairman of this Civilian JTF of Nigeria for finding me fit to handle this post of commander-general.

“It means this is a new perspective to me. I will sit down in my office, look at all the achievements made in the last 15 years for this organisation, and see how we are going to move forward.

“I’m moving forward very fast, by the grace of God Almighty. So, if I tell you these are my plans, it’s like I’m trying to shorten what it’s supposed to be.

“But definitely we have a very robust plan, because as I said during my remarks, I said our role as civilian joint task force is complementary to the constituted security outfits.

“That’s the police, the armed forces, and other security agencies. We are complementing because complementing means we are going to support all their efforts because we know the terrain.

“We are going to lead for the terrain, and we are going to assist our brothers to bring peace and stability to our nation, Nigeria.

“This is because we don’t have any other country except Nigeria. We love our country, and we are going to support our security agencies.”

(NAN)