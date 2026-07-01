Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived Jigawa State as the special guest of honour to officially open the state’s flagship economic summit tagged J-Invest Summit 2026. The event marks a major milestone for the state’s economic agenda.

The J-Invest Summit 2026, with the theme “Unlocking Opportunities, driving sustainable growth for a Better Jigawa,” will be held from 1st to 2nd July 2026, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Dutse.

The event was convened by InvestJigawa (the Jigawa State Investment Promotion Agency) under the leadership of Governor Umar Namadi.

The Jigawa State Government has set highly ambitious targets for this landmark event: ₦400 Billion+ Capital Influx: The primary objective is to attract over ₦400 billion in direct private sector investments to stimulate industrial growth and create jobs in the state.

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The state has identified and packaged more than ₦500 billion worth of viable, investment-ready projects across its 27 Local Government Areas. Equally, over 500 high-profile participants, including global investors, development finance institutions, and private sector leaders.

Priority sectors

To achieve its diversification and sustainable development goals, the summit is zeroing in on four critical sectors: Agribusiness and Agro-allied Industries, capitalising on Jigawa’s vast arable land, agricultural potential, and recent drive toward global export readiness.

Renewable Energy & Infrastructure

Exploring alternative energy prospects and developing the infrastructure needed to back industrialisation is another area of focus.

MSMEs & Light Manufacturing

The event will equally focus on strengthening local micro, small, and medium enterprises to act as major catalysts for industrial growth.

Social Services (Education & Health)

In similar vein, ways of building strong public-private partnerships (PPPs) to transform the state’s healthcare and educational delivery will be explored.

Key speakers and dignitaries

Aside from Vice President Shettima and the host, Governor Namadi, the event features heavy hitters from Nigeria’s economic and financial sectors, including:

Dr Mansur Mukhtar (Chairman of the Board, Bank of Industry), Lead Speaker Dr Olasupo Olusi (Managing Director/CEO, Bank of Industry), Lead Speaker Dr Abba Abubakar Aliyu (Managing Director/CEO, Rural Electrification Agency), Lead Speaker, Mr Mansur Ahmed (CEO, Dangote Group).

What to expect

Over the course of the two-day summit, the state is pushing beyond generic policy discussions. The focus is strictly on Business-to-Government (B2G) and Business-to-Business (B2B) matchmaking sessions, aiming to secure signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and set immediate project execution timelines.