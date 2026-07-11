Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday formally presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, and his running mate, Mrs Kudirat Abiodun Adegunwa-Balogun, to the Ijebu Traditional Council, seeking the support and blessings of the royal fathers ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The presentation, held at the Awujale’s Palace in Ijebu-Ode, marked another major political consultation by the governor following the emergence of Mr Adeola, the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, as the APC standard-bearer.

Addressing the traditional rulers, Governor Abiodun said his choice of Mr Adeola as his preferred successor was informed by the twin principles of equity and competence, stressing that the Ogun West Senatorial District deserves the opportunity to produce the state’s governor for the first time since Ogun was created 50 years ago.

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He said his search was not for a third term by proxy, but for a capable leader who would consolidate on the achievements of his administration and sustain the state’s developmental momentum.

“I was not looking for a third term, but for somebody who would comfortably step into my shoes and continue to build on what we have achieved from day one,” the governor said.

“I was looking for that person from Ogun West because it is only fair and just. In the last 50 years since the creation of Ogun State, no son of Ogun West has had the opportunity to serve as governor. In Senator Solomon Adeola, I have found all the qualities I have been looking for.”

Governor Abiodun recalled the prayers and support he received from the traditional institution when he sought their blessings ahead of the 2019 election and appealed for the same goodwill to be extended to the APC governorship candidate.

“The same way you prayed for me in 2018 and have continued to support me over the past seven years, I ask that you extend the same prayers and support to him. I can confidently assure you that he will not disappoint the people of Ogun State,” he said.

The governor also canvassed support for the deputy governorship candidate, Mrs Kudirat Abiodun Adegunwa-Balogun, describing her as an accomplished professional whose corporate experience would complement Mr Adeola’s leadership.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements in Ijebuland, Governor Abiodun said the promises he made to the traditional rulers before assuming office had either been fulfilled or were at various stages of implementation.

He listed the reconstruction of the Ijebu-Ode-Epe Road, the Federal Government’s takeover of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), and the ongoing transformation of Ogun Waterside through strategic infrastructure and economic projects as evidence of his administration’s commitment to the area.

The governor also noted that Ogun Waterside, which had suffered years of neglect under previous administrations, was now receiving the attention it deserved.

In his remarks, Mr Adeola pledged to consolidate on the achievements of the Abiodun administration and pursue major economic projects capable of unlocking the vast potential of Ogun Waterside.

He said his administration would work towards making Ogun an oil-producing state through commercial oil exploration, facilitate the establishment of a deep seaport, and revive the Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas (OKLNG) project.

The APC governorship candidate also pledged to support the agitation for the creation of Ijebu State while ensuring that Ijebuland receives its fair share of development and government attention.

“I appreciate the support our traditional rulers have given Governor Abiodun over the past seven years, and I assure you that we will build on his achievements while advancing projects that will accelerate the development of Ogun State,” Mr Adeola said.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Acting Chairman of the Ijebu Traditional Council and Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo, Oba Lawrence Jaiyeoba, assured Governor Abiodun that the royal fathers would support Mr Adeola’s governorship aspiration.

He also pledged the support of the traditional institution for Governor Abiodun’s Ogun East Senatorial bid, expressing confidence that continuity in leadership would guarantee the execution of more developmental projects across the senatorial district.

The event, attended by APC leaders and stakeholders from the three senatorial districts of the state, climaxed with special royal blessings offered by the traditional rulers for Governor Abiodun, Mr Adeola and Mrs Adegunwa-Balogun ahead of the 2027 elections.