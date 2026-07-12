Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has reiterated that development comes when resources are managed efficiently and transparently, and the government provides an enabling environment for investors to operate responsibly.

The governor on Saturday unveiled the Zamfara Lithium Mining and Processing Plant in Boko Village, Zurmi Local Government Area.

The 200-million-dollar Zamfara Lithium Mining and Processing Plant is a joint investment by ZAM Mining Company Ltd, Bima Mines Ltd, Jinlide Mining Co Ltd, and other partners.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal described the unveiling as a new beginning to unlock Zamfara State’s potential through responsible investment, industrial growth, job creation, and the sustainable use of mineral resources, with the people at the centre.

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He said, “For many years, our State has been known within and outside this country as a haven of vast mineral deposits. Our land is blessed with abundant resources; the measure of this blessing is how it is responsibly harnessed to improve the lives of our people.

“From the inception of this administration, we made a firm commitment to change the narrative of the solid minerals sector in Zamfara State from informality to organisation, from exploitation to value creation, and from lost opportunities to shared prosperity.

“This is why our administration has continued to support reforms promoting lawful mining activities, attracting credible investors, and strengthening partnerships with the Federal Government to ensure mining activities contribute meaningfully to economic growth and development.

“The global economy is changing rapidly. Lithium and other critical minerals are central to the future of renewable energy, electric vehicles, modern technology, and industrial transformation. Zamfara State cannot afford to remain only a source of raw minerals; we must become active participants in the entire value chain.

“The establishment of this processing plant is consistent with our vision to move beyond extraction towards local processing, value addition, skills development, and industrial growth.

“Let me assure all genuine investors that Zamfara State Government will continue to provide the enabling environment to succeed. We will strengthen security collaboration, improve infrastructure, and develop policies that promote sustainable development.

“I hereby state unequivocally that our administration is committed to mining activities that respect the law, protect our environment, and provide direct benefits to our communities.”

The governor further reiterated that the people of Boko Village and surrounding communities must see this investment as a partnership for development.

“The people’s well-being must be enhanced. I therefore mandate that the operators prioritise local employment, skills transfer, community development, environmental protection, and meaningful corporate social responsibility.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Zamfara State, I congratulate all stakeholders who made this event possible.

“It is now my honour and privilege to officially unveil the Zamfara Lithium Mining and Processing Plant.”