Governor Dauda Lawal has distributed more than 120 trucks of fertilisers and essential farm inputs to Zamfara farmers.

The Zamfara 2026 wet-season fertiliser programme was launched on Friday at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau, the state capital.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the Zamfara State Government distributed 72,000 bags of fertiliser, 200,000 litres of herbicides, and 100 crop residue crushers.

Additional agricultural assets include 100 grass choppers, 100 feed milling machines, improved pasture seeds, 20 motorcycles, and 20 mobile phones designated for agricultural extension agents.

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In his remarks, Governor Lawal said Zamfara State occupies a strategic position as one of Nigeria’s agricultural strongholds.

He said, “Today’s event marks another significant milestone in our commitment to revitalising agriculture, strengthening food security, creating sustainable livelihoods, supporting our farmers, and repositioning Zamfara State as a major contributor to Nigeria’s agricultural economy.

“Zamfara State has vast, fertile land and hardworking people whose history, culture, and economy are rooted in agriculture. Farming is the main livelihood and a key to inclusive growth and sustainable development, helping to fight poverty, banditry, and crime.

“Our communities have long been known for agriculture, livestock, and trade that sustain livelihoods and regional food supply. Agriculture is not just an economic activity; it’s part of our identity, heritage, resilience, and the foundation for prosperity that future generations will continue to build upon.

“Our goal is to restore and expand Zamfara’s farming legacy by shifting from subsistence to productive, tech-driven, market-oriented agriculture.

“We aim to unlock farmers’ potential through improved inputs, mechanisation, irrigation, extension services, climate-smart methods, and market linkages. This will make Zamfara a leading Nigerian agricultural hub.

“As peace returns, more communities are reopening, more farmlands are under cultivation, and more families are rebuilding their livelihoods. Our responsibility as a government is to sustain this progress by providing the support, infrastructure, and environment our farmers need to succeed.”

The governor emphasised that the state government’s commitment is shown not only by words but through deliberate action.

“We have strengthened collaboration with the Federal Government, development partners, and international organisations while fulfilling our obligations, including payment of counterpart funds, to ensure full benefits from critical agricultural interventions.

“Through programmes such as FADAMA III, NG-CARES, SPIN, ZACADEP, SAPZ, IFAD-supported initiatives, and other strategic partnerships, thousands of our farmers have benefited from improved seeds, fertilisers, agrochemicals, irrigation facilities, farming equipment, and modern agricultural knowledge.

“These interventions improve productivity, expand cultivation, and boost household incomes, laying a foundation for a modern, competitive, climate-resilient sector. We promote mechanisation, private investment, and innovation to make agriculture more productive and attractive, especially for youth. This is evident in the Zamfara State Agriculture hub in Kwatarkwashi, Bungudu LGA.”

The distribution of the fertilisers and agricultural assets will cover all 147 political wards across Zamfara State’s 14 Local Government Areas. Each ward will receive 340 bags of fertiliser, while each Local Government Area will receive 8,000 litres of herbicides.