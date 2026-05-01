The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has advised Nigerians to study Kaduna state’s example of peaceful coexistence across faith lines and ethnicity.

Mrs Tinubu gave the commendation during the flagging off ceremony of the distribution of 100 trucks of rice and N1.2 billion palliative support to vulnerable Muslim communities in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday.

Speaking at the event which took place at the Abba Kyari banquet hall, Kaduna, the First Lady noted that the gesture was a an act ‘’of solidarity to appreciate the Muslim Ummah of northern Nigeria.‘’

‘’As we approach Eid el-Kabir, a season of sacrifice, compassion, and gratitude, through this intervention, we are translating the message of the season into palliatives for vulnerable Muslim communities across all 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory,’’ she added.

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Mrs Tinubu recalled that ‘’on the 23rd December, 2025, we distributed palliatives to Christian communities across northern Nigeria. Today, we fulfil the same commitment to our Muslim brothers and sisters.’’

The First Lady appealed to all communities across the North to continue to live together in love and with mutual respect.

‘’I urge all our religious and community leaders to continue to shoulder the responsibility of preaching the message of peace. A united Nigeria is one that can overcome any challenge,’’ she added.

Mrs Tinubu thanked all the ulamas, traditional and community leaders for their prayers and support for this administration, adding that ‘’I applaud the Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir Masari for his passion and dedication, and his entire team for coordinating this programme.‘’

In his goodwill message, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State paid tribute to the First Lady for her unwavering dedication to the welfare of the vulnerable which continues to inspire hope.

‘’Through your actions, you have demonstrated that true leadership is not merely about occupying high office, but about translating compassion into tangible impact,’’ he added.

The governor recalled Mrs Tinubu’s similar intervention late last year, when she reached out to Christian families across Northern Nigeria, by distributing Christmas packages.

‘’That noble gesture, much like the initiative we are witnessing today, was far more than seasonal charity; it was a powerful expression of unity, inclusiveness, and shared humanity,’’ he noted.

According to the governor, the gesture ‘’conveyed a reassuring message that every Nigerian matters, regardless of faith, ethnicity, or social circumstance.’’

He argued that through the First Lady’s sustained philanthropy, she has elevated the standard of humanitarian service, adding that ‘’your interventions are thoughtful, inclusive, and deeply impactful, consistently reaching those at the margins of society.’’

‘’What makes your efforts particularly remarkable is their inclusiveness. Though today’s programme is facilitated in collaboration with the Muslim Intellectuals Forum, your compassion transcends all boundaries.

‘’Across Nigeria, both Muslims and Christians, as well as citizens from diverse ethnic and social backgrounds, have benefited from your generosity. In doing so, you embody the finest ideals of our nation: unity, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to the common good,’’ he added.

Governor Sani also reiterated that ‘’in Kaduna State, we remain resolute in our commitment to alleviating hardship and improving the wellbeing of our people.’’

‘’Through targeted social intervention, support for small and medium enterprises, youth empowerment initiatives, agricultural development, and sustained investment in security, we are working diligently to cushion the effects of economic reforms and

enhance the quality of life for our citizens,’’ he added.