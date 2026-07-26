Governor Uba Sani on Saturday flagged off the distribution of 500 trucks of free fertiliser and the deployment of tractors to support 150,000 smallholder farmers across Kaduna State’s 23 local government areas, marking the third consecutive year of the intervention.

The launch, held at the Murtala Mohammed Square in Kaduna, builds on similar programmes implemented by the administration over the past two years.

In 2025, the governor distributed 400 trucks of free fertiliser to 100,000 smallholder farmers, with each beneficiary receiving two bags. In 2024, the state carried out what it described as its largest-ever fertiliser distribution, providing more than 500 trucks of fertiliser alongside other agricultural inputs for dry-season farming.

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Speaking at the event, Mr Sani described the initiative as “one of the most extensive fertiliser support programmes undertaken by any subnational government in Nigeria.”

He said the programme was designed to cushion the impact of rising production costs on farmers and prevent reduced cultivation, lower yields and worsening food insecurity.

The governor revealed that he had been advised to sell the fertiliser at subsidised rates but rejected the proposal.

“For example, if we buy the commodity at ₦56,000 per bag, we should sell it to farmers at ₦20,000. But ₦20,000 is still beyond the reach of most smallholder farmers. Besides, large-scale farmers could buy up the commodity and resell it at exorbitant prices, defeating the purpose of the subsidy,” he said.

Agriculture driving Kaduna’s economy

Mr Sani said agriculture has become the backbone of Kaduna State’s economy, contributing about 43 per cent of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employing between 60 and 80 per cent of the active workforce.

He attributed renewed farming activities to the improved security situation in the state, saying thousands of farmers had returned to their lands.

According to him, with the cooperation of residents and the support of President Bola Tinubu, the state has reclaimed 5,000 hectares of farmland previously affected by insecurity.

He noted that Kaduna’s vast arable land and favourable agro-ecological conditions position the state as a major agricultural hub, adding that it remains Nigeria’s leading producer of maize, tomatoes and ginger.

“Agriculture is far more than an economic sector. It is the meeting point of food security, industrial development, job creation, rural transformation and social stability,” the governor said.

Increased investment in agriculture

The governor said his administration had significantly increased budgetary allocations to agriculture since assuming office in 2023.

According to him, the sector received ₦1.48 billion, representing about 0.4 per cent of the state budget, before his administration took office.

That allocation, he said, rose to ₦23.4 billion in 2024, ₦74.02 billion in 2025, and over ₦100 billion in the 2026 budget, representing about 11.65 per cent of total state expenditure—surpassing the 10 per cent benchmark set under the Malabo Declaration.

Mr Sani credited the progress recorded in the agricultural sector to the support of the federal government under President Bola Tinubu.

Beyond fertiliser support

The governor said his administration’s agricultural strategy extends beyond fertiliser distribution to include investments across the value chain.

These include improved seeds, mechanisation, irrigation, extension services, affordable financing, agricultural insurance, rural roads and market access.

He said the state had also strengthened livestock development through investments in veterinary services, disease surveillance, vaccination programmes, dairy and poultry production, feed improvement and pastoral infrastructure.

According to him, more than 100,000 farmers have also been enrolled in agricultural insurance schemes to protect them against floods, drought, pests and other risks.

Mr Sani added that Kaduna is implementing the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) in partnership with the Federal Government and the African Development Bank, while also establishing the Africa Quality Assurance Centre to ensure agricultural products meet international standards and compete effectively under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).