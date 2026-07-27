Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), a subsidiary of Thor Explorations Ltd. and operator of Nigeria’s first large-scale commercial gold mine, has handed over nine commercial minibuses under the second phase of its Youth Empowerment Transport Scheme and provided targeted business support to beneficiaries across its host communities as part of its 2026 Youth Empowerment Programme.

The second phase builds on the success of the maiden edition, reinforcing SROL’s commitment to expanding access to sustainable income-generating opportunities for members of its host communities. Under the second phase, SROL presented three commercial minibuses each to beneficiaries from Iperindo, Odo-Ijesha, and Imogbara. The vehicles will enable beneficiaries to establish commercial transportation businesses, creating sustainable livelihoods and contributing to economic activity in their communities.

Beyond expanding its transport empowerment initiative, SROL also provided business support to beneficiaries of previous editions of the Youth Empowerment Programme. From Imogbara community, Kayode Temitope, an aluminium fabricator who received equipment under the 2025 Youth Empowerment Programme, was provided with a generator to improve productivity and business operations. From Iperindo community, Akinrotimi Seun Michael, a cobbler who completed both beginner and advanced vocational training under the 2023 programme, received materials and a filing machine to increase production capacity and support business growth.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Sikiru Haruna, an engineer and Mines Manager at SROL, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to empowering host communities through sustainable livelihood initiatives. He said, “At Segilola Resources Operating Limited, we believe lasting community development begins with investing in people. Through our Youth Empowerment Programme, we are equipping members of our host communities with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to build sustainable businesses, improve their livelihoods, and contribute meaningfully to the economic development of their communities. Our commitment is to create opportunities that continue to deliver value long after today’s intervention.”

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Expressing his appreciation, James Adejugbagbe, a beneficiary of the second phase of SROL’s Youth Empowerment Transport Scheme, said, “Receiving this vehicle is a life-changing opportunity for me and my family. It gives me a reliable means of earning a living and the confidence to build a sustainable business. I sincerely appreciate Segilola Resources Operating Limited for investing in our future and creating opportunities that will positively impact our communities. We are committed to making the most of this opportunity and using it to improve our lives and support our families.”

The Youth Empowerment Programme is implemented under SROL’s Community Development Agreement (CDA). Through the CDA, the company works in partnership with host communities to implement initiatives that promote sustainable livelihoods and inclusive socio-economic development. By investing in enterprise development and livelihood opportunities, SROL continues to strengthen local economies and create lasting impact across its host communities in Osun State.