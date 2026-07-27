Governor Umar Namadi has reiterated his administration’s firm commitment to grassroots sports development as a planned avenue for discovering talents, empowering young people, and promoting unity across Jigawa State.

The governor made the commitment on Saturday at the grand finale of the Hadejia Local Government Inter-Ward Football Competition held at the Hadejia Township Stadium.

The tournament, which featured teams from all the eleven wards of Hadejia Local Government Area, was sponsored by the Accountant General of Jigawa State, Abdullahi S.G. Shehu.

The final match saw GRA Ward emerge champions after defeating Sabon Garu Ward to clinch the title.

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Governor Namadi described the occasion as a major turning point for sports development in Hadejia Local Government, commending the accountant general for sponsoring an initiative that aligns with the vision of his administration.

“I want to assure you that everyone who participated in this competition, from the opening match to the final, is a winner because this initiative is in line with our government’s commitment to developing the sports sector and helping our teeming youth realize their full potential through sports,” he said.

He recalled that one of the first directives of his administration was to mandate the Ministry of Information, Youth, Sports, and Culture to establish a structured grassroots sports development programme beginning at the ward level, progressing through the local government level, and capping in statewide competitions.

According to him, the initiative has already produced noticeable results through the emergence of the Jigawa Junior Golden Stars, saying with pride that the team now competes in the Nigeria Nationwide League One (Division Two) with a squad made up entirely of indigenous players from Jigawa State.

“This initiative is exactly what we set out to achieve, and by the grace of Allah, we have accomplished it. We will continue to replicate this model across all sporting disciplines to strengthen sports development and empower our young people by nurturing talents from the grassroots.”

The governor also announced that he had directed the Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture to ensure the rehabilitation and upgrading of the Hadejia Township Stadium within the next six months to provide improved sporting facilities for young athletes in the area.

Governor Namadi expressed appreciation to the sponsor of the competition, Abdullahi S G Shehu, the Ministry of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture; the participating teams; match officials; and all stakeholders whose contributions ensured the successful organisation of the tournament.

Earlier in his remarks, the Accountant General of Jigawa State, Abdullahi Shehu, said the football competition was organized to reinforce unity among young people through sports while providing a platform for identifying and nurturing talented players at the grassroots.

He commended Governor Namadi’s administration for prioritizing youth development and sports, describing the government’s grassroots sports policy as a catalyst for discovering future champions and promoting social cohesion across the state.