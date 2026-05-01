Fidelity Bank has announced the retirement of Morohunke Bammeke following the completion of her tenure as an independent non-Executive director of the bank on 30 April.

The bank disclosed this in a statement signed by its secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, and posted on NGX Group on Thursday, noting its alignment with the bank’s policy.

“Fidelity Bank PIc hereby notifies NGX Regulation Limited (NGX) and the General Public of the following development on its Board of Directors.

“Mrs Morohunke Bammeke, Independent-Non-Executive Director, will complete her tenure and step down from the Board of Directors of the Bank on April 30, 2026. The Board has approved the retirement in accordance with the Bank’s policy,” the statement read.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The bank extolled Mrs Bammeke’s contributions to the growth and development of the bank during her tenure on the Board, noting she was outstanding in the various board committees. She assumed the role at the bank in 2021.

“During her tenure on the Board, Mrs Bammeke served on various Board Committees, including the Board Audit Committee and Board Information Technology Committee, which she chaired.

“The Board and Management seize this opportunity to express sincere appreciation to Mrs. Morohunke Bammeke for her outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the Bank during her tenure on the Board and wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” the bank said.

Profile

Mrs Bammeke has over 32 years of experience in the financial services industry and has held several key leadership and management positions at notable institutions.

She served as General Manager and Head of Information Technology and Operations, respectively, as well as Senior Relationship Officer at GTBank Plc.

Mrs Bammeke has a career spanning more than 17 years at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and GTBank UK Limited, which led to her appointment as the pioneer Managing Director of GTBank UK Limited.

During her time at First Bank of Nigeria Plc between June 2009 and October 2012, she served as General Manager and Group Head of Operations, overseeing the bank’s operations across both head office and branch networks.

She was also the Managing Director of Cedar Capital Consult Limited, a financial advisory and business consultancy firm, from January 2013 to September 2016.

Between October 2016 and October 2019, Mrs Bammeke served as Managing Director of Pensions Alliance Limited, a leading pension fund administrator in Nigeria.

Mrs Bammeke has attended several leadership and executive development programmes at globally recognised business schools, including INSEAD, IMD Lausanne, IESE Business School, Harvard Business School, Lagos Business School, Ross School of Business, and Strathmore Business School.

She is also a Chartered Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).