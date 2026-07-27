Chairperson of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Avon Healthcare Limited and Heirs Insurance Brokers, Dr Awele Elumelu, has urged young African entrepreneurs to believe in their potential, saying the continent is home to world-class talent capable of competing globally when provided with the right support, training and access to capital.

Speaking while addressing young entrepreneurs at an event, Dr Elumelu cited the growing global recognition of African creatives as evidence that the continent’s talent can excel on the world stage.

Using music as an example, she recalled her family’s excitement over a Beyoncé album featuring African artistes, including Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Shatta Wale and others, describing the collaboration as a powerful demonstration of Africa’s immense potential.

She said, “Our own homegrown African talent, sharing the stage with the biggest pop star in the world, is an amazing testament to the immense potential of African entrepreneurs individually and as a collective.”

According to Dr. Elumelu, the success of African musicians on global platforms reflects what is possible across other sectors of the economy. “With the right push, the right resources and the right environment, young entrepreneurs can compete on the world stage,” she said, adding that the same level of excellence exists in agriculture, information and communications technology (ICT), fashion, healthcare and other industries.

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She emphasised that the achievements reinforce the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s long-held belief that Africa is filled with untapped talent waiting to flourish.

“This reinforces our belief at the Tony Elumelu Foundation that there are hidden gems in Africa who, with the right amount of support, training and seed capital, can become global trailblazers in their chosen fields,” she said.

Encouraging young Africans to remain focused despite challenges, Elumelu said success requires discipline, resilience and consistency. “Young Africans, there is excellence in you. You owe it to yourselves, your families, your communities and Africa to put in the hard work, build resilience and keep at it until you succeed. The world awaits you.”

Her remarks align with the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s mission of empowering African entrepreneurs through entrepreneurship training, mentorship, seed funding and business support to drive economic transformation across the continent.