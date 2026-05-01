Super Eagles’ Ola Aina started for Nottingham Forest as they secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at the City Ground, but the result was tempered by a late injury scare involving the Nigerian defender.

In a tightly contested encounter, the breakthrough arrived in the 71st minute.

Following a handball inside the penalty area by Lucas Digne, Forest were awarded a spot-kick. Chris Wood stepped up and converted with confidence, calmly dispatching the penalty to hand the hosts a decisive advantage.

The goal proved enough to separate both sides, with Forest holding firm to secure all three points in front of their home supporters.

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Aina’s night cut short

While the result boosted Forest’s momentum, attention quickly shifted to Aina’s condition in the closing stages.

With around 15 minutes left to play, the Nigerian full-back went down in visible discomfort. After receiving treatment on the pitch, he was unable to continue and was subsequently replaced by Zach Abbott.

The nature and extent of the injury remain unclear, but his withdrawal raises concerns for both club and country, given his importance to Forest’s defensive structure.

A key figure for Club and Country

Aina has been a consistent presence for Nottingham Forest this season, bringing defensive stability, versatility, and experience to the backline. His performances have also reinforced his role within the Nigeria national football team setup, where he remains a reliable option at full-back.

Forest, meanwhile, continue to push for a strong finish in the Premier League, with every point proving crucial in a tightly contested table.

What comes next

The focus now shifts to Aina’s fitness ahead of upcoming fixtures.

For Nottingham Forest, the win over Aston Villa represents another step forward, but the potential loss of a key defender could present a new challenge.

For Aina, it is a waiting game, as the club’s medical team assesses the situation in the coming days.