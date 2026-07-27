The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, on Saturday commended the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for demonstrating that Local Content Policy could be a force for transforming lives and creating socio-economic value through community-focused interventions.

Speaking at the commissioning of a state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre at Ika Comprehensive High School, Ikot Akpan Anwa, Akwa Ibom State, the Minister said such a strategic investment in the area, with vast possibilities for research and online learning through diverse educational platforms, would bolster human capital development, digital literacy and sustainable community development.

The ICT Centre, built and equipped by the NCDMB, comprises a modern computer laboratory with 50 networked desktop workstations, an interactive smart board, projector, server room and Starlink high-speed Internet connectivity to support digital learning, research and computer-based examinations. Designed to accommodate up to 70 users, the facility also features air-conditioned learning spaces, a staff room, store and separate convenience facilities.

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Power reliability is supported by a 15kVA generator and a 15kVA solar power system with battery backup, complemented by a dedicated network infrastructure for seamless connectivity.

“This ICT Centre,” according to the Minister, “is far more than a building equipped with computers; it is an investment in the future of our children and a gateway to knowledge, innovation, creativity and opportunity.” Continuing, he noted that, “Nations that invest in the digital education of their young people today are the ones that will lead the world tomorrow.”

He said the initiative of the Board aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by advancing access to quality education, youth empowerment, digital transformation and inclusive economic growth, as young Nigerians in rural communities acquire relevant digital skills and competencies to participate effectively in a technology-driven economy.

Representing the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, an engineer and the Director, Corporate Services, Dr Abdulmalik Halilu, stated that digital literacy and ICT capacity development remain a key component of the Board’s human capital development mandate aimed at building a skilled workforce for the Nigerian oil and gas industry and the broader economy. He noted that the facility would provide students with access to digital learning, research tools, artificial intelligence and global knowledge resources.

“This ICT Centre is more than a building; it is an investment in the future of our young people,” he stated, adding, “It represents our commitment to extending Nigerian Content objectives beyond industry into classrooms, where innovation, technology and skills development can empower the next generation.”

Halilu stressed that the project’s long-term success depends on collaboration among the Board, the school and the host community. He urged the community to take ownership of the facility and ensure its proper maintenance and sustainability for future generations.

“Our expectation is not simply to hand over a facility but to see measurable outcomes in the lives of the students who will use it. We therefore call on the school and the host community to safeguard this centre and ensure it continues to deliver value for many years to come,” headded.

Speaking on behalf of the project delivery team, the Managing Director of Standard Institute of Technology Limited, Alexander Nsidibe, expressed appreciation to NCDMB for the confidence placed in the company to deliver the project. He described the ICT Centre as a demonstration of the Board’s commitment to quality infrastructure development and human capital advancement. He pledged the company’s continued support for the facility’s maintenance for one year after handover, noting that the Centre would enhance students’ digital competencies and prepare them for productive life in industry.

In her welcome address, the Principal General of Ika Comprehensive High School, Mrs Nkom John Umoette, described the ICT Centre as a transformative intervention that would bridge existing digital access gaps. She noted that the school lacked an ICT facility, which constrained students’ exposure to digital learning and computer-based education.

Mr Ekpo and the NCDMB for making the project a reality, stating that the facility would equip students with essential digital skills, improve their preparedness for computer-based examinations, and create greater opportunities for academic excellence and future careers.

A representative of the community commended the Minister and the NCDMB for the delivery of the ICT Centre, noting that the facility would significantly improve access to digital learning and computer-based examinations. He recalled that students previously travelled to Uyo and neighbouring communities to register for and take examinations such as JAMB, incurring additional costs and facing logistical challenges.