Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has approved the appointment of new aides, board chairmen and members of governing councils as part of efforts to strengthen governance, improve service delivery and advance his administration’s development agenda.

The appointments were announced in a statement issued on Monday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibraheem Musa, who said the move is aimed at injecting fresh energy into public service and enhancing the effectiveness of government institutions.

Among the new appointees are Hon Audu Maikori who was named Chief Strategic Adviser on Inter-Governmental Affairs, Umar Uba Maicitta (Senior Special Assistant on Community Relations) and Aminu Mohammed Gusau who was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Policy Communications.

For the Kaduna State University (KASU) Governing Council, Dr Ibrahim Umar was appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman. Other members include Dr Ibrahim Hamidu, who represents Zone One, Adamu Aliyu Shika (Zone Two), Mrs Ladi Barnabas Bala Bantex (Zone Three), and Adamu Attah, who represents the organised private sector.

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Governor Sani also approved the appointment of Lawal Umar Meyere as Chairman of the Kaduna Mining Development Company Board. Other members are Addau Ahmed (Zone One), Kabiru Tsoho Yakawada (Zone Two), and Yohana Allah Magani Christopher (Zone Three).

At the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority, Mr Tanko Kokwain was appointed Board Chairman, alongside Thomas Samuel Amale (Zone One), Esther Ayuba Anthony (Zone Two), and Mustapha Ahmed (Zone Three) as board members.

The governor further constituted the four-member board of the Kaduna State Livestock Regulatory Agency, with David Umar Gurara as Chairman. Bello Nuhu Yakubu, Hassan Adamu Shekarau and Mrs Hannatu Sambo will serve as members representing Zones One, Two and Three, respectively.

Similarly, Yakubu El Saad Lere was appointed Chairman of the Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC) Board. Other members are Zubairu Balarabe Saminu, Binta Saidu and Habila Abel Adamu.

According to Mr Musa, the appointments reflect the governor’s commitment to placing experienced and competent individuals in key positions to drive the state’s development objectives.

“The new appointees are seasoned professionals and resourceful leaders, carefully selected based on their proven track records, competence and unwavering dedication to the socio-economic development of Kaduna State,” the statement said.

Governor Sani congratulated the appointees and urged them to regard their appointments as a call to service.

He charged them to begin work immediately, discharge their responsibilities with diligence, transparency and integrity, and ensure the effective delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Kaduna State.