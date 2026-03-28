The Governor of Ogun State and Chairman of the Venue Subcommittee for the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) 2026 National Convention, Dapo Abiodun, has described the party’s convention as a model of organisation and security, attributing its success to thorough planning and strategic innovations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, Governor Abiodun said the committee undertook a critical review of previous conventions to identify and address recurring challenges, particularly in crowd management and venue security.

According to him, members of the subcommittee conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the arena shortly after their inauguration, which led to a comprehensive redesign of the venue layout. He explained that simulations were carried out to test the movement of about 12,000 participants, ensuring smooth entry and exit during the event.

“We identified weak areas from past experiences and redesigned the arena to eliminate them. The goal was to deliver a seamless and world-class convention,” he said.

To enhance coordination, Mr Abiodun noted that specific entry points were assigned to different categories of attendees, while emergency exit routes were also created. He added that surveillance cameras were installed at strategic locations within and around the venue to monitor activities and strengthen security.

The governor described the convention as highly successful, revealing that about 11,000 participants attended, including 8,400 delegates, 1,800 committee members, and 200 VIPs. He commended Bola Tinubu for entrusting him with the responsibility, noting that the successful outing reflects the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, described the event as unprecedented, highlighting the presence of delegates from all the 36 states of the federation, and praising the planning team for delivering a befitting convention.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, said the convention stands out as a hallmark event, attributing its success to effective leadership and meticulous coordination by the organising committee.