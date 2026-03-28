The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recovered a suspected stolen Toyota Camry in Ebonyi State, 11 years after it was reported missing, in a major operational breakthrough against vehicle-related crimes.

A statement by the Acting Corps Public Education Officer, Felicia Kalu, on Saturday in Abuja, said the recovery followed a routine verification at the National Vehicle Identification Scheme Desk Office on Tuesday.

Mrs Kalu said that an official of the Motor Licensing Authority from the Board of Internal Revenue had presented documents for vehicle registration, prompting the National Vehicle Identification Scheme Desk Officer to carry out standard verification procedures.

She said that the check revealed discrepancies in the vehicle’s records, which, upon further scrutiny, showed that it was originally registered to Adeka Akoji.

“The original owner was immediately contacted and confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen from him in Benue on 13 August 2015.

“Acting on the information, the FRSC alerted the Nigeria Police, leading to a coordinated operation.

“Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad in Abakaliki subsequently recovered the vehicle on 27 March 2026, at about 1:50 p.m.

“The vehicle, a Toyota Camry saloon, was found to have been re-registered with a new plate number, NKE500AE, after bearing its original registration number, MKD659AG, in an apparent attempt to conceal its identity,” he said.

Reacting to the development, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, described the recovery as a testament to the effectiveness of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme in safeguarding vehicle ownership and enhancing national security.

Mr Mohammed said that the scheme remained a critical tool for tracking, verifying and recovering stolen vehicles nationwide.

The FRSC boss commended the professionalism of the officers involved and lauded the synergy between the Corps and the Nigeria Police.

He reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to deploying technology and intelligence-driven strategies to rid the nation’s roads of stolen and improperly documented vehicles.

Mr Mohammed also advised motorists and stakeholders to ensure that vehicles are properly documented and verified through the National Vehicle Identification Scheme platform before acquisition or registration.

He added that the Corps would continue to intensify surveillance and enforcement operations nationwide.

(NAN)