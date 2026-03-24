Prominent Nigerian businessman and Chairman of the Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has addressed public reactions following his recent remarks in Enugu, stating that his comments were either misunderstood or deliberately misrepresented.

He explained that his speech, which lasted over three minutes, was unfairly reduced to a ten-second clip taken out of context and circulated with what he described as gross misrepresentation. He stressed that his remarks were not meant to insult Ndigbo but to highlight critical public issues, including the need for greater civic participation, patience, and deeper understanding.

Mr Obi Cubana noted that in any functioning democracy, the right to support individuals are fundamental principles. He urged citizens to support candidates of their choice freely and peacefully, without fear or intimidation.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Igbo, Mr Obi Cubana emphasised that his statements were driven by genuine concern for the growth and advancement of the Igbo people.

“My speech was perhaps deliberately misunderstood. I did not intend to insult Ndigbo. I spoke out of concern and a desire for progress, and I remain fully committed to the unity and development of our people.”

He further clarified that the segment of his speech that was taken out of context was intended to emphasise the need for greater involvement of the Southeast in governance processes.

According to him, this is essential to ensure the region is not sidelined in the distribution of projects and developmental opportunities. He firmly rejected interpretations suggesting that he implied Ndigbo “lack knowledge,” describing such claims as inaccurate and misleading.

Reaffirming his deep-rooted connection to Igboland, Mr Obi Cubana emphasized his longstanding contributions to the region’s economic and social development, stressing that his commitment remains unwavering.

“As a proud son of the soil, everything I have said and done has always been in the interest of progress, peace, and prosperity for Ndigbo.”

He called on Ndi Igbo both at home and in the diaspora to remain united, and to avoid misinterpretations that could foster division, and instead focus on building a stronger and more prosperous region through collaboration and a shared vision.

Mr Obi Cubana concluded by reaffirming his belief in the resilience, enterprise, and global relevance of the Igbo people, urging continued dialogue, mutual respect, and collective responsibility as pathways to sustainable development.

Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) is a leading Nigerian entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. He is the Chairman of the Cubana Group, with interests spanning hospitality, entertainment, real estate, and community development initiatives across Nigeria.