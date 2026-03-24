TECNO is ushering in a new era of mobile intelligence in Nigeria and across emerging markets with the upcoming beta launch of EllaClaw, the first mobile AI agent powered by the OpenClaw framework and built to simplify everyday digital experiences.

Deeply integrated into Ella, TECNO’s AI assistant, EllaClawoperates at the system level, enabling users to complete complex, multi-step and long-duration tasks with ease. Unlike OpenClaw that often require technical expertise, EllaClaw delivers a more seamless and consumer‑friendly mobile AI agent experience. It will be accessible directly within Ella, offering a seamless and intuitive experience that fits naturally into how people already use their smartphones.

With the beta rollout expected in the coming months, a select group of users in Nigeria will be able to experience three powerful layers of capability. At its core is One-Sentence Automation, where a simple instruction, even if casually expressed, can trigger full task execution. From scheduling activities to organising files, EllaClaw turns intent into action without stress.

Supporting this is Cross-App Data Integration, which allows EllaClaw to intelligently connect data across SMS, calendar, notes, and other apps. This ensures that important information is never missed. Two leaked use scenarios revealed bring this to life: The smart SMS summary feature can automatically categorize messages, highlight priority notifications, and identify those that can be safely cleared. In addition, the daily schedule feature brings together calendar events, notes, weather updates, and curated news into a single, easy-to-follow daily brief.

Built on TECNO’s practical AI philosophy, EllaClaw goes beyond basic assistance. Through a persistent memory system, it gradually learns user habits and preferences, evolving into a proactive digital companion that anticipates needs and delivers timely, relevant support before users even ask.

EllaClaw is also designed with strong privacy protections, ensuring that user data remains secure, isolated, and inaccessible to unauthorized third parties.

This innovation builds on the momentum of the recently launched TECNO CAMON 50 Series in Nigeria. The CAMON 50 Series introduces a powerful blend of advanced AI capabilities and a high-performance productivity engine, empowering users to do more with speed, clarity, and efficiency. With EllaClaw, TECNO takes its AI innovation even further by transforming the smartphone into an intelligent partner for work, business, and everyday life.

More details on beta participation and availability will be announced soon. Users are encouraged to stay tuned to TECNO’s official online channels for updates.