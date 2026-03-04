Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze , the chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, has congratulated the newly elected Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Martin Chukwunweike, and the other 36-member State Executive.

The new executive was elected on Tuesday during the APC’s state congress held at Okpara Square, Enugu.

Other officials elected include Peace Nnaji as deputy chairman; Nnamdi Nwafor as vice chairman (Enugu East); Fabian Onah as vice chairman (Enugu North); Chimaobi David as vice chairman (Enugu West); Chukwudi Nnadozie as secretary; Uche Obute as publicity secretary; and Esther Edeh as woman leader.

“Their mandate comes with significant responsibility: to deepen party structures at all levels, strengthen grassroots engagement, entrench policy coherence and position the APC as the vehicle for sustainable development across Enugu State,” the Igbo-Eze South chairman, Mr Ukwueze, said of the new leadership of the party in Enugu.

He stated that the just-concluded APC congress in Enugu marked a defining moment for the party in the state, and that the orderly, peaceful, and credible nature of the exercise is a testament to the political maturity and internal cohesion that now characterise the party structure in the state.

“What we have built together is more than a political platform; it is a cohesive family bound by a common vision for progress for Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area and the entire Enugu State.

“Under the visionary leadership of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Enugu State is not only emerging as a model of governance but also as a model of responsible and forward-looking politics.

“The partnership we have forged through the governor’s resolve to connect Enugu State to the centre is not one of expediency, but of conviction; a deliberate alignment designed to deliver measurable outcomes for our people.”

The chairman praised President Bola Tinubu for his bold and courageous macroeconomic reforms, which he said have fundamentally altered Nigeria’s fiscal landscape.

“By expanding fiscal space and enhancing revenue flows to subnational governments, these policies have empowered us with greater capacity to implement transformative infrastructure, social and economic programmes.

“The tangible progress witnessed across Enugu today is not accidental; it is the product of deliberate policy choices, disciplined implementation and strategic collaboration with the centre.

“For us in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, this Congress further strengthens our resolve to stand firmly with the party leadership and advance its vision at the grassroots.

“Igbo-Eze South is ready to provide support to the party, translating state and federal gains into tangible local impact, while contributing meaningfully to the stability, growth and electoral strength of the APC in Enugu State