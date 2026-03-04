The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has underscored his commitment to unity, progress, and delivering on party promises, while expressing confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s prospects ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The governor made the remarks on Wednesday, during a courtesy visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat, where he was formally welcomed into the ruling party.

Mr Fintiri’s visit followed his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC on 27 February.

Speaking at the time, he stated that his decision to switch parties was driven by what he described as “the best interest of the state.” According to the governor, the move came after extensive consultations with citizens and stakeholders across Adamawa, who collectively supported the transition.

During the courtesy visit, the governor addressed both political and economic developments in the country.

He acknowledged that Mr Tinubu’s microeconomic reforms were initially challenging due to their broad impact but noted that positive outcomes are increasingly visible.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr Fintiri said, adding that the Renewed Hope Agenda is now gaining traction across key sectors of the economy.

Mr Fintiri also reaffirmed his belief in the unity and strength of the APC and expressed optimism about the party’s prospects in the 2027 presidential election.

Welcoming Mr Fintiri into the party, APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, described the governor’s defection as a “significant boost” to the party’s growing influence.

The chairman praised the governor’s record of governance, highlighting his focus on coordination, development, and impactful projects in Adamawa State, which he said aligns with the APC’s progressive ideals.

“We welcome him to where he rightfully belongs. He is a progressive with a progressive mindset, and the APC remains the natural home for leaders committed to reform, development, and national renewal,” Mr Yilwatda said.

On opposition politics, the APC chair reiterated that it is not the ruling party’s responsibility to strengthen or organise opposition groups.

“Democracy is competitive. Our duty is to deliver good governance and win elections based on performance. The opposition must organise itself,” he said.

Citing recent by-election victories across the country, Mr Yilwatda said the results reflect growing public confidence in the APC and its leadership.

He also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to sustaining the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda and ensuring its benefits reach all Nigerians.