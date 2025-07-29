Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairperson of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council of Enugu State, has hailed the collaboration between his council and the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) for job creation in the area.

Mr Ukwueze stated this when the NDE management team in Enugu State visited him at the Igbo-Eze South Council Secretariat on 18 July.

The Enugu State Coordinator of the NDE, Oluka Godwin, led the delegation.

“This visit signals a new phase in our collective efforts to tackle youth’s unemployment, equip our people with employable skills, and drive grassroots development in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government and the Disruptive Innovation vision of His Excellency, Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah,” Mr Ukwueze said in a Facebook post on 17 July, adding that he was honoured to receive the NDE coordinator and his management team.

“As I shared during our engagement, our administration has been intentional and strategic in attracting opportunities that will uplift our youth.

“This partnership with NDE aligns perfectly with our earlier moves, including my December 2024 visit to their office, where I advocated for the reactivation of our council’s skill acquisition centre and proposed tailored programmes for our youths across Enugu North Senatorial Zone.”

Mr Ukwueze’s administration has already laid a solid foundation for skill acquisition in the council area with the inauguration of the Igbo-Eze South Youth Development and Welfare Committee led by Erochukwu Matthew Ukwueze.

The council’s chairperson disclosed that the “insightful recommendations” from the youth development and welfare committee have shaped his administration’s roadmap for youth development in Igbo-Eze South.

“I sincerely thank Mr Oluka and his team for their willingness to collaborate with our administration in making sure that our teaming youths are well-prepared for the tasks ahead of them.

“We have agreed to commence immediate joint planning for the rollout of the second phase of the Renewed Hope Empowerment Initiative here in Igbo-Eze South. This will include vocational training, access to tools and sustainable empowerment for our young people.

“Together, we will build a more productive, skilled, and prosperous Igbo-Eze South,” he stated.

Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer, is the deputy chairperson of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter.