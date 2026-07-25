The people of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State on Tuesday rolled out the drums to host the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, to a grand civic reception in appreciation of his developmental strides and love for the people of the area.

The event, which drew a massive turnout of sons, daughters, traditional rulers, and stakeholders, was a clear demonstration of the people’s gratitude to a government that has restored hope, peace, and development to Umunneochi.

Speaking during the reception, community leaders noted that beyond appointing several illustrious sons and daughters of Umunneochi into key positions in his administration, Governor Otti has also delivered tangible, people-oriented projects across the LGA.

Key among them are:

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1. The 11.27km Mbala–Umuaku–Ngodo Road, which is nearing completion and billed for commissioning in the coming weeks. The road will open up agrarian communities and boost trade.

2. Twelve Primary Health Centres upgraded and equipped to bring quality healthcare closer to the people at the grassroots.

3. The Umualom Road, constructed through the Greater Ohafia Development Authority (GODA), will improve connectivity within the area.

On security, it was recalled that Umunneochi was once a no-go area due to the activities of kidnappers, armed robbers, and ritual killers. Governor Otti decisively changed that narrative with the establishment of the Abia State Joint Security Taskforce, codenamed Operation Crush. Today, peace and normalcy have returned to the LGA as criminals were confronted and defeated.

In his address, Governor Otti thanked the people for their support and promised to do more. He assured them of additional projects including more roads, bridges, and hospitals. The governor, known for keeping his word, reaffirmed his commitment to the continued transformation of Umunneochi and Abia State at large.

The governor deserves commendation for his visionary leadership. His investments in roads, health, and security are not just projects—they are economic enablers. The Mbala–Umuaku–Ngodo Road alone will reduce travel time, lower the cost of moving farm produce, and attract investment. The health centres will save lives and improve productivity. The people must therefore remain supportive and protective of these projects to ensure they serve generations to come.

The large turnout to welcome and honour the governor speaks volumes. It further underscored the people’s acceptance of his administration, as dozens of members of opposition political parties also defected and declared for the governor’s party, the Labour Party, during the ceremony. This mass defection is a vote of confidence in the governor’s developmental strides and the transformation agenda.

The people of Umunneochi have spoken with one voice: they are with Dr Alex Otti, and they are ready to partner with his government to build a greater Abia.

*Ferdinand Ekeoma is the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Alex Otti