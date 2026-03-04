The Enugu State Government has warned individuals and organisations engaging in the marketing or purchase of the vast plots of land designated for the Enugu Mechanic Village at Akegbe Ugwu to steer clear off the property, describing their activities as clear illegalities and acts of trespass.

The government also threatened to prosecute trespassers and anyone involved in any form of development or transaction involving the land to the fullest extent of the law.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry, Sam-Ogbu Nwobodo.

The statement reads, “The Enugu State Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Industry hereby issues this warning to the public regarding the parcel of land at Umuetugbuoma community in Akegbe Ugwu, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, designated for the proposed Enugu Mechanic Village.

“The Government has become aware of certain individuals and organisations presenting themselves as estate developers and engaging in the marketing and sale of land within the site to the public. This is a clear trespass and an illegal activity.

“For emphasis, the Enugu State Government hereby declares that any attempt to trespass, interfere, or engage in any form of development or transaction involving land within the proposed Mechanic Village site is illegal and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“The site is government-designated land earmarked for a strategic project aimed at enhancing the state’s infrastructure and providing essential services.

“The public is advised to desist from dealing with any persons or entities claiming to have authority to sell or allocate land within the site. They should verify all land transactions through official channels.”