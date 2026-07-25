The Enugu State Government has commenced a Continuous Survey Revalidation and Digitisation Exercise as part of the ongoing Survey Records Digitisation Programme, aimed at establishing a fully digital, transparent and verifiable land administration system in the state.

The exercise, according to the government, is a key component of the digital transformation of the state’s land and survey records system and is designed to protect property rights, eliminate disputes arising from lost or defective records, and strengthen public confidence in land administration.

It also forms part of the comprehensive digital transformation agenda of the Governor Peter Mbah administration.

The government, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, said the exercise was intended to ensure that land records in the state are properly verified, digitally captured and geographically mapped.

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The government said the objective was to establish “a fully digital, transparent, and verifiable land administration framework that protects property rights, eliminates disputes arising from lost or defective records, and strengthens public confidence in land administration.”

The statement said the participation of all landowners, estate developers, surveyors and property owners was required to ensure the accuracy and completion of the process.

According to the government, the affected persons are required to submit their Survey Plans, Layout Approvals and related land documents for verification and revalidation, digital identity creation and geospatial mapping, as well as the issuance of Digital Land Identity Cards.

To make the exercise faster, easier and more accessible, the government has designated six revalidation centres across the state.

The centres are the Office of the Surveyor General, 5/27 Colliery Avenue, GRA, Enugu; Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC) Headquarters, No. 21 Kingsway Road, GRA, Enugu; and the Enugu Geographic Information System (ENGIS) Headquarters, 4 Chisimdi Ukpata Close, Ebeano Estate, Enugu.

Others are the Enugu State Ministry of Housing, State Secretariat, Enugu; Nsukka Local Government Area Secretariat, Nsukka; and Enugu East Local Government Area Secretariat, Nkwo Nike.

The government strongly advised all landowners to visit any of the designated centres and complete the process promptly, stressing that their participation was essential to the success of the exercise and the protection of their property interests.

“Full participation is essential for the success of this exercise and the protection of every genuine landowner’s interest,” the government said.

The exercise is expected to further strengthen the integrity of Enugu State’s land administration system by ensuring that survey records are properly verified, digitally captured, geographically mapped and readily verifiable, while reducing the risks associated with lost, defective or disputed land records.