The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has elected former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state chairman, Martin Chukwunweike, as its new state chairman.

Mr Chukwunweike emerged through affirmation by delegates drawn from the 17 local government areas of the state during the party’s state congress held at Okpara Square, Enugu, on Tuesday.

Other officials elected include Peace Nnaji as deputy chairman; Nnamdi Nwafor as vice chairman (Enugu East); Fabian Onah as vice chairman (Enugu North); Chimaobi David as vice chairman (Enugu West); Chukwudi Nnadozie as secretary; Uche Obute as publicity secretary; and Esther Edeh as woman leader.

Addressing party members at the event, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State congratulated the newly inaugurated State Working Committee and State Executive Committee, describing the congress as a demonstration of internal democracy and unity.

He lauded the delegates for their participation, noting that democracy thrived in inclusiveness and collective effort.

According to him, the affirmation process reflected harmony within the party and positioned the APC in Enugu as a model for other states.

The governor said the party’s objective was to expand its support base and connect Enugu State more effectively to opportunities at the federal level.

Mr Mbah charged the new executives to communicate his administration’s progress in all sectors for the people of the state to see.

He credited the administration of President Bola Tinubu for bold economic reforms, which he said had strengthened the naira, stabilised the exchange rate, and increased foreign reserves to the $50 billion mark for the first time in 13 years.

Earlier, the outgoing Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC, Ben Nwoye, described the congress as the culmination of a reconciliation process that began amid internal divisions within the party.

He said the caretaker committee was tasked with reconciling aggrieved factions, rebuilding trust, and repositioning the party for electoral success.

According to him, the party succeeded in uniting previously divided groups and integrating new members, including defectors from the PDP.

Mr Nwoye expressed gratitude to Governor Mbah for providing leadership and support that facilitated the reconciliation process.

He also thanked party stakeholders and local government chairpersons for their roles in the re-registration and the congresses that produced over 6,000 executives from ward to state levels.

In a goodwill message, the APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Emmanuel Eneukwu, urged the new executives to focus on grassroots mobilisation and ensure the party’s victory in the 2027 general elections.

“The duty of any party leadership is the ability to command votes and deliver their wards, ensuring that APC candidates from the State House of Assembly and National Assembly up to the president win their elections,” Mr Eneukwu said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Chukwunweike pledged loyalty to the party and the governor, promising to strengthen party structures across the ward, local government, and state levels.

He assured members that the new executive would work diligently to consolidate unity within the party and secure victory in the 2027 elections.

“We will use everything within our capacity to ensure that our party structure is strengthened and that 2027 is guaranteed,” he said.

The congress marked the completion of the party’s internal electoral process in Enugu State, setting the stage for preparations toward future elections.

