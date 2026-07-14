London, United Kingdom – The Africa Advancement Forum (AAF) has officially announced the 7th Africa Advancement Forum Global Summit 2026, scheduled to take place on 29-30 October 2026, at the prestigious London Marriott Hotel Regent’s Park, London, United Kingdom.

To be held under the theme “AFRICA’S STRENGTH IN UNITY”, with the supporting statement “Advancing Africa through Innovation and Global Partnerships,” the summit will bring together government leaders, policymakers, diplomats, investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, business executives, academics, development partners, media professionals, youth leaders, and members of the African diaspora to strengthen collaboration, promote strategic partnerships, and advance Africa’s economic prosperity.

The summit will be delivered over two days.

Thursday, 29 October 2026, will serve as the delegates’ arrival day, providing participants with the opportunity to check into the hotel, settle in, familiarize themselves with the venue and surrounding area, and engage in informal networking and introductory meetings ahead of the official programme.

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Friday, 30 October 2026, will feature the official Global Summit, including keynote addresses, four high-level plenary sessions focused on Leadership, Innovation, Trade and Investment, and Global Partnerships, a special dialogue on Peace, Security and Human Capital Development, the prestigious Africa Advancement Awards 2026, and the VIP Networking Dinner.

Announcing the summit, David James Egwu, Managing Director, West Africa Region and Member, Managing Board, Africa Advancement Forum, said:

“The Africa Advancement Forum Global Summit continues to provide a unique international platform for building partnerships that promote Africa’s economic prosperity. The 2026 edition reflects our commitment to bringing together leaders, investors, innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and development partners to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and unlock opportunities that will drive sustainable growth across the continent.”

Also announcing the summit, Mudiaga Akakabota, Director, Policy & Strategic Affairs, Africa Advancement Forum, stated:

“Africa’s strength lies in its ability to unite across borders, sectors, and institutions to address common challenges and seize emerging opportunities. Through this summit, we aim to strengthen dialogue, encourage innovation, facilitate trade and investment, and build global partnerships that contribute to Africa’s long-term development and global competitiveness.”

The Africa Advancement Forum Global Summit has evolved into a respected international platform that promotes dialogue, collaboration, investment, innovation, and sustainable development. The 2026 edition will continue this tradition by creating opportunities for meaningful engagement, strategic partnerships, and knowledge exchange that contribute to Africa’s future.

The Africa Advancement Forum invites governments, diplomatic missions, international organisations, development partners, financial institutions, multinational corporations, entrepreneurs, academic institutions, media organisations, civil society organisations, youth leaders, and members of the African diaspora to participate in this landmark international event.

Delegate registration is now open. Organisations interested in sponsorship, strategic partnerships, exhibition opportunities, or media accreditation are also invited to participate.

Register Today on the Website.

About Africa Advancement Forum

The Africa Advancement Forum (AAF) is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental organisations committed to improving Africa’s economic prosperity through leadership, innovation, trade and investment, entrepreneurship, policy dialogue, research, and global partnerships. The Forum provides an international platform that connects leaders, institutions, businesses, investors, and development partners to foster collaboration, promote sustainable development, and strengthen Africa’s position within the global economy.