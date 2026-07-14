Agriculture remains the backbone of any growing economy, and in Abia State, Governor Alex Otti is making deliberate moves to reposition the sector from subsistence farming to a commercial, wealth-creating enterprise.

The recent flag-off of the Farmers’ Input Support Programme at the Umuahia Township Stadium is more than a distribution exercise. It is a clear statement of intent: that Abia’s future will be built not just in cities and industries, but also on fertile farmlands.

Direct empowerment of 18,634 farmers

With 18,634 genuine farmers targeted under the programme, the Otti administration has expanded access to government support beyond initial projections. The beneficiaries will receive improved varieties of cassava, rice, maize, plantain, sweet potato, and organic fertilizer fortified with pest control materials — all distributed free, with transportation to farms provided at no extra cost.

For smallholder farmers, this removes one of the biggest barriers to productivity: cost. By taking away the burden of buying inputs and moving them to the farm, the government is directly improving yields, reducing waste, and increasing household income.

The use of the Agricultural Dynamic Database System (ADDS) also ensures transparency. Only verified farmers with evidence of farmland are captured, ending the era of diversion and political sharing of inputs.

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Shift to commercial agriculture for food security and jobs

Governor Otti was clear at the flag-off: “While we are not disinterested in subsistence farming, we are aggressively promoting commercial agriculture.”

This shift is critical. Commercial agriculture creates jobs across the value chain — from planting and harvesting to processing, packaging, and marketing. It guarantees food security not just for Abia, but contributes to national and regional food sufficiency.

The governor’s announcement of a $200 million MoU with a multinational palm oil company reinforces this vision. Such investment signals to other agribusinesses that Abia is open for business, and that government policy is aligned to support large-scale production.

Building partnerships for research, technology and innovation

The strides are already attracting institutional support. The Executive Director of NRCRI Umudike, Professor Chiedozie Egesi, described the programme as “a major milestone in Abia’s agricultural transformation.” He praised ADDS as a model for transparent planning and reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to partner with the state on research, improved planting materials, mechanisation, and capacity building.

Similarly, the Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Professor Ursula Akanwa, commended the administration’s investment in agriculture, innovation, and youth development. These partnerships mean Abia farmers will not just get inputs, but also access to modern technology and knowledge to compete globally.

Why it matters to farmers

For the average Abia farmer, Governor Otti’s strides translate to three immediate benefits:

1. Lower cost of production: Free inputs and free delivery cut expenses.

2. Higher productivity: Improved seed varieties and fertilizer lead to better yields.

3. Market confidence: With government and private investors coming in, farmers can plan long-term knowing there will be demand for their produce.

In 2024, the Abia State Government fully sponsored 300 youths for a two-week intensive training at CSS Global Farms in Nasarawa State. Designed to boost food security and empower the state’s agricultural sector, the programme taught participants modern farming practices and the entire agricultural value chain.

The initiative is a central part of Governor Otti’s well thought-out agenda to eradicate youth joblessness, tackle food scarcity, and turn Abia into a major agricultural hub. Beneficiaries were selected through a rigorous screening process spanning from the ward to the state level, with a capacity-building seminar preceding their deployment.

Governor Otti’s agricultural agenda is anchored on three pillars: transparency, commercialisation, and partnership. By combining data-driven targeting with free inputs, logistics support, and private sector investment, the administration is laying the foundation for Abia to become the agricultural hub of the South-east.

Beyond inputs, the message is clear: farming is now treated as a business in Abia. When farmers prosper, rural communities prosper, poverty reduces, and the entire state economy grows.

Ferdinand Ekeoma is a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Governor Otti