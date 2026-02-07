As we reflect on Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s poised presence amid Washington’s elite — and her inspiring example as a supportive wife and mother of the nation — let us seize this momentum. Policymakers in Abuja and Lagos must build on it, proposing concrete initiatives that translate goodwill into action.

In a venerated hall of Washington, DC, where the realms of power and prayer beautifully converge, a monumental event took place on 5 February. This was not merely a day on the calendar; it was a transformative moment that echoed through the city’s historic halls, redefining the narrative of diplomacy and faith in an age of uncertainty.

At the 74th Annual National Prayer Breakfast, US President Donald Trump paused in the middle of his address to spotlight Nigeria’s First Lady, Dr Oluremi Tinubu, OON, CON. “We’re honoured to be joined today by the First Lady of Nigeria, who also happens to serve as a Christian pastor at one of the largest churches in Nigeria — a very respected woman. It’s a great honour. Thank you very much,” he declared, drawing applause from an audience of global leaders, clergy, and influencers.

This wasn’t mere courtesy; it was a diplomatic thunderclap, echoing the potential for deeper ties between two nations bound by shared aspirations and challenges. Senator Tinubu’s attendance at this faith-based gathering, organised under Trump’s auspices, transcends symbolism.

A Symbol of Faith-Driven Diplomacy

As an ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God — one of Africa’s most influential Pentecostal denominations — she embodies the intersection of spirituality and statesmanship.

Her presence, amid discussions on global religious freedom and security, underscores a strategic pivot: leveraging faith as a bridge to fortify Nigeria-US relations.

In a world fractured by geopolitical tensions, this encounter highlights how personal acknowledgements from leaders like Trump can catalyse broader alliances. It’s a reminder that diplomacy isn’t confined to boardrooms; it thrives in spaces where values align, fostering trust that official summits often struggle to build.

Saluting a Pillar of Strength: Commending Senator Oluremi Tinubu

Before delving further into the broader implications, we must pause to salute and commend Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her unwavering supporting role to her husband, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As the steadfast partner in his journey — from the turbulence of Lagos politics to the pinnacle of national leadership — she has been a pillar of strength, quiet counsel, and moral grounding. Her grace under pressure, her commitment to family amid public scrutiny, and her dedication to service, exemplify the profound impact a supportive spouse can have on a leader’s success and a nation’s stability.

In her, Nigeria discerns not merely a First Lady, but a quintessential mother of the nation — one who cultivates hope, champions unity, and personifies resilience. Her presence inspires a collective spirit that binds the country together, fostering an atmosphere of optimism and strength as she navigates the complexities of national identity and progress.

This exemplary model calls upon all spouses of leaders — across politics, business, and public life — to emulate her example. True partnership demands sacrifice, loyalty, and mutual upliftment.

When a spouse stands firmly behind their partner, offering wisdom, encouragement, and unwavering support, it multiplies their capacity to lead effectively and serve selflessly. Senator Tinubu’s life reminds us that behind every great leader often stands an equally great supporter, whose contributions may be unseen but are indispensable to enduring success.

Strategic Timing and Global Significance

The significance of her Washington moment lies in its timing and context. With Trump back in the White House, his administration has signalled a renewed focus on protecting Christian communities worldwide, a stance Tinubu herself described as “divine intervention” during her remarks at the concurrent International Religious Summit.

For Nigeria, grappling with insecurity in its northern regions and terrorist threats from groups like Boko Haram, this alignment opens doors to collaborative action. Trump’s praise isn’t just flattery — it’s an invitation to partnership, recognising Nigeria’s pivotal role in Africa’s stability. By attending, Tinubu not only represented her nation but also amplified its voice on the global stage, positioning Nigeria as a key player in faith-driven international discourse.

Tangible Benefits for Nigeria: Social, Cultural, Defence, and Legal Gains

This diplomatic manoeuvre promises tangible dividends for Nigeria across multiple fronts. Socially, it could invigorate exchanges on community development and women’s empowerment — areas where Tinubu has long advocated. Imagine joint initiatives drawing from US expertise in education and healthcare, tailored to Nigeria’s youth bulge, fostering social cohesion and reducing vulnerabilities to extremism.

Culturally, the event paves the way for richer bilateral ties, from gospel music collaborations to literary festivals that celebrate our shared Judeo-Christian heritage. Such exchanges would enrich Nigeria’s vibrant cultural tapestry, promoting tolerance and unity in a diverse society.

On the defence front, the implications are profound. Trump’s emphasis on countering religious persecution aligns seamlessly with Nigeria’s fight against insurgency. Enhanced US-Nigeria security pacts could mean advanced training, intelligence sharing, and equipment to bolster our armed forces, building on past collaborations.

This isn’t about dependency; it’s about mutual strength, ensuring West Africa’s anchor nation can safeguard its borders and contribute to regional peace.

Legally, the partnership holds promise for institutional reforms. Nigeria’s ongoing battles with corruption and judicial inefficiencies could benefit from US models in the rule of law and human rights. Joint workshops on anti-corruption strategies might accelerate our Economic and Financial Crimes Commission efforts. Moreover, with Tinubu’s legal background as a former senator, this engagement could spur dialogues on extradition treaties and cybercrime cooperation, fortifying our legal framework against transnational threats.

Seizing the Momentum: A Call to Action

Critics might dismiss this as fleeting optics, but history teaches otherwise. Moments like these have birthed enduring alliances. For Nigeria, emerging from economic headwinds and seeking global relevance, this is a golden opportunity. It signals to investors, allies, and adversaries alike that our nation is open for business, backed by influential friends.

As we reflect on Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s poised presence amid Washington’s elite — and her inspiring example as a supportive wife and mother of the nation — let us seize this momentum. Policymakers in Abuja and Lagos must build on it, proposing concrete initiatives that translate goodwill into action.

Spouses of leaders everywhere should heed her call to steadfast support. The future of Nigeria-US relations isn’t written in stone but in the bold steps we take now. In faith, family, and diplomacy, we find not just common ground, but a pathway to prosperity.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu has lit the torch — it’s time for Nigeria to run with it.

Olukayode Ajulo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is the Attorney General of Ondo State.