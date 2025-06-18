Former President Olusegun Obasanjo (with microphone) flanked by Governor Dauda (centre) and others at the commissioning of Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has heaped praises on the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, for his outstanding achievements, emphasising the positive impact of his leadership in the State.

On Tuesday, the former president commissioned the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital and two major roads in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State.

A statement by the spokesperson for Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the state has, for the first time, obtained a CT scan and an MRI machine for the renovated Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital.

At the commissioning of the specialist hospital, former President Obasanjo urged Governor Lawal to continue on his rescue mission until Zamfara is one of the leading states in Nigeria.

Mr Obasanjo who served as the first democratically elected president under the current Republic between 1999 and 2007 said: “I am in Zamfara State today to see the new, improved, and improving Zamfara under your leadership.

“Here we are. Two things surprised me: the commissioner of health mentioned that you have had a CT scan and an MRI. I know some teaching hospitals don’t have CT scans and MRIs, and some have machines, but they are not operational. Here you have it; it is working and providing service.

“I have great pleasure to be here, to commission this remodelled and reequipped hospital for the well-being and welfare of everybody that will come here.”

Commissioning the Zannah Road to Abarma road, Mr Obasanjo said that Governor Lawal is making Zamfara a modern state. “Based on my observations and what I have heard, we are partners in progress. I urge you to continue enhancing Zamfara State throughout your government’s eight-year tenure.”

In his address, Mr Lawal thanked the former President for honoring the invitation to commission the key projects in the state.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of all the citizens of Zamfara State, I thank you for honouring our invitation and welcome to your second home, Zamfara State. A State that is dear to your heart because our primary vocation here is Agriculture, something you are very passionate about.

“The Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital has undergone both expansion and renewal. New facilities have been constructed. Doctors now have newly completed residential quarters, including two- and three-bedroom semidetached units, and a befitting residence for the Chief Medical Director.

“A serene and quiet patient relaxation arena has also been introduced alongside the redesign and beautification of the hospital landscape. We also established internal road networks that support mobility, order, and aesthetics.

“The new centres constructed are new Obstetrics and Gynecology (O&G), new Radiology Complex, new Laboratory Complex, and Patient Relaxation Arena.

“Equally important is the extensive renovation and modernization of 14 key departments, all of which have been revitalized and upgraded to contemporary standards.

“We have matched these infrastructural improvements with a robust supply of cutting-edge medical equipment across all critical Departments. These include advanced diagnostic and therapeutic tools for radiology, dialysis, surgery, ophthalmology, ENT, physiotherapy, endoscopy, echocardiography, dentistry, and general clinical care.

“The hospital has also been furnished with new hospital beds, electronic systems, general furniture, and waste management infrastructure to ensure an environment that meets global hygiene standards, safety, and comfort.”

The Governor emphasised that the hospital is well-equipped to function as a true referral center for complex medical cases, a credible training facility for healthcare personnel, and a hub for medical research and innovation.

Other projects commissioned are the Zannah road to Abarma road and Tsalha Bungudu road to Kwanar Birnin Ruwa road, all in Gusau, the state capital.

