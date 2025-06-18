The Nigerian government is set to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Iran and Israel as the war between both countries enters the sixth day.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, the government has almost completed the arrangement and is likely to begin evacuation soon.

“All affected Nigerian citizens are therefore strongly advised to abide by necessary security protocols and contact the nearest Nigerian Embassy or Mission for registration and further instructions,” the statement read.

The ministry also reiterated the call for a de-escalation of the conflict, and asked for an “immediate end to hostilities.”

The Nigerian authorities also urged both parties to pursue dialogue and prioritise the protection of civilians.

It also commended the “efforts put in place by our Missions in Tel Aviv, Israel and Tehran, Iran, for their dedication and commitment to reaching out to the Nigerian Community in these difficult times.

“We wish to assure the general public that the Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to the safety and welfare of all its citizens, both at home and abroad, and is working in close coordination with relevant international partners and local authorities to ensure the timely and secure evacuation of Nigerians in affected areas.”

The tension between Israel and Iran escalated last Friday after Israel launched an attack on Iran, which it described as a pre-emptive strike to stop the Islamic Republic from developing nuclear weapons.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the strike, which has been condemned by many countries including Nigeria, came just two days before Iran was expected to resume nuclear talks with the United States.

Since the war began, Israeli strikes have killed at least 224 people in Iran.

Iran has also retaliated by launching about 400 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel. This had led to the death of more than 24 Israelis

Iran has also withdrawn from the negotiations with the US. While Iran has hinted at its openness to resume negotiations, President Donald Trump has insisted on an ‘unconditional surrender.’

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Nigeria had condemned Israel’s attack on Iran.

Nigeria also called for peace between both parties, while urging them to “exercise utmost restraint in the interest of regional and global peace.”

It also said, “the continued cycle of retaliation not only endangers civilian lives but threatens to plunge the broader Middle East into further instability, with implications for international security and economic development.”

