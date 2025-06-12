Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reassured the people of Katsina State of his commitment to serve with transparency, accountability, and genuine love.

The Governor disclosed this while felicitating with the people of Katsina and Nigerians on the occasion of 2025 Democracy Day celebration.

Governor Radda described June 12 as a sacred reminder that every citizen’s voice matters and every dream deserves government support.

The Governor reflected on the sacrifices of democracy heroes, particularly Chief MKO Abiola, whose June 12, 1993 mandate symbolised the people’s power to choose their leaders and shape their destiny.

“When I wake up each morning as your Governor, I remember that this office is not mine—it belongs to every Katsina citizen who trusted me with their vote. Your struggles are my struggles, your hopes fuel my determination,” the Governor emphasised.

Governor Radda acknowledged the daily challenges facing ordinary citizens—from economic pressures to security concerns—assuring them that his administration feels their pain and works tirelessly to provide relief.

The Governor highlighted his administration’s people-centred initiatives, including agricultural support programmes, youth empowerment schemes, healthcare improvements, and infrastructure development projects touching every corner of the state.

“Democracy means nothing if it doesn’t change lives. That’s why we’re building roads to connect your communities, supporting farmers to feed our families, creating jobs for our youth, and ensuring quality healthcare reaches every village,” the Governor stated.

Governor Radda called on all Nigerians to protect and nurture democracy by actively participating in governance, holding leaders accountable, and maintaining unity despite differences.

The Governor pledged that Katsina State will continue serving as a paradigm of democratic governance, citizen engagement, and inclusive development.

