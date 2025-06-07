After performing the symbolic stoning of the devil at Mina, three northern governors — Dikko Umaru Umaru Radda of Katsina, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe — were quietly seen walking back through the holy city of Makkah, pausing along the way for prayer and quiet reflection.

What caught the attention of many was the humble, grounded manner in which they moved — no ADCs, no security details. Just simple white ihram garments, dusty feet, and hearts focused solely on their Hajj obligations. The governors walked like every other pilgrim — side by side with the people, not above them.

Governor Radda, in particular, was observed offering heartfelt prayers — asking Allah for peace, security, and healing in Katsina State. It was a powerful image: a leader not behind podiums or in bulletproof convoys, but in the midst of the faithful, turning to his Creator in hope and sincerity. A quiet gesture, yet it spoke louder than words.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

